It has not taken long for Morgan Day to make her mark at Oklahoma State.
The former Tuscola High School softball standout arrived in Stillwater, Okla., as a graduate transfer this season after winning 45 games in four seasons at Illinois State.
Her outsized personality and talented right arm have fit right into coach Kenny Gajewski’s successful program.
“From the first day, she didn’t peek the door open and kind of look in there to see who’s there,” Gajewski said. “She slammed the door open and said, ‘Hey, I’m Morgan Day, and I’m excited about this opportunity.”
An opportunity that extends to the pinnacle of college softball this week. Day and her Oklahoma State teammates are still in the mix for a national championship, with the Cowgirls (46-12) taking on Arizona (38-20) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, with ESPN broadcasting the game.
Day has provided plenty of reasons for Oklahoma State fans to cheer when she’s in the pitcher’s circle this season.
The 5-foot-10 right-hander sports a 13-4 record with a 2.56 earned run average, 105 strikeouts and 27 walks in 98 1/3 innings pitched. She has made 25 pitching appearances this season, including 16 starts, and was the Big 12 tournament’s most outstanding pplayer after helping Oklahoma State beat Texas and top-ranked Oklahoma — two other Big 12 teams that are in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series — in mid-May.
Day was also instrumental in helping Oklahoma State reach the Women’s College World Series for the third consecutive season, throwing 5 1/3 innings of five-hit ball and picking up the win in a 5-1 victory against Clemson in the Super Regionals on May 27 to clinch the Cowgirls’ berth in Oklahoma City.
A decade ago, Day’s path would have seemed unlikely. Described by many as a late bloomer, her success story began in earnest when she joined a local travel team at age 12.
“That’s when she found out that she didn’t really like riding the bench that much, like most kids do around that age when winning starts becoming a bit of a focus,” said Scott Day, Morgan’s father. “I said, ‘If you want to ensure that you don’t ride the bench, why don’t you take a look at learning how to pitch?’ So that’s what she did.”
Early on, Day and her father tried a handful of pitching coaches around the state but never stuck with anyone beyond a lesson or two.
Instead, Scott and Morgan capitalized on the rise of video; instructions on fundamentals that Morgan needed were readily available online. When Day was 14, she finally pitched in a game for the first time.
“We kind of did it together, trial and error,” Scott said. “About that same time, between ages 12 and 14, she really took off physically. She just had a natural aptitude for it and enjoyed it very much. It fit her personality.”
The relative newcomer soon felt at home in the circle and eventually became a key cog in the Tuscola program. The Warriors combined to win 116 games and two regional championships during her high school career, with Day at the helm of back-to-back 31-win teams during her final two years.
“We were really senior-heavy on a team that was absolutely successful,” Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday said of the 2016 Warriors. “She was an integral part of that puzzle as a junior. I think everybody knew, ‘Holy cow, she’s really got something here.’”
The Warriors’ success didn’t do much to bolster Day’s college recruitment, however. While a few junior colleges showed interest in signing the rising star, Division I offers were hard to come by.
That changed when longtime Illinois State coach Melinda Fischer attended a travel tournament in which Day pitched roughly 30 innings. Fischer was sold after Day followed up by attending a Redbirds camp.
“When she came to our camp, I absolutely knew this was somebody we really wanted to have in our program,” Fischer said. “Her personality just stands out so much. … (We thought) when we she came in if she could continue to learn and grow, she could really be something special.”
Day ultimately developed into a feared presence within the Missouri Valley Conference. Her 620 strikeouts at Illinois State rank third on the Redbirds’ all-time strikeout list; Day likely would have topped the list had her junior season not been cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Off the field, Day’s outgoing personality was a hit with her fellow Redbirds.
“If you ask anyone, she’s definitely a firecracker, wild child,” said Andrea Jones, a former St. Joseph-Ogden softball standout who lived with Day for three years at Illinois State when they both played softball for the Redbirds. “She’s always talking, always laughing and always trying to light up a room.”
Now, for a change, it’ll be everyone talking about Day. Hornaday expects the primetime game to be appointment viewing in Tuscola on Thursday night. Day’s family, who Scott estimates have attended more than half of the Cowgirls’ 58 games so far, will be on hand at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Fischer and Jones will be watching on television. Both called the opportunity surreal.
“I’ve been texting her this week,” Jones said. “It’s been fun to see it a little bit through her eyes and get a little bit more of an inside perspective. I can’t wait to watch her, and I’m excited to watch their team, too.”
Scott Day called the words “awesome” and “surreal” overused before describing the chance to watch his daughter on the biggest stage as exactly that.
“She’s never been afraid to compete and she’s never been afraid to lose,” Scott said. “’What’s your limit?’ The sky’s the limit if you’re talented enough, you have good coaching, you have a good team and you’re not afraid to fail.”