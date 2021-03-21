INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu and Lucas Williamson go back “decades,” according to the Illinois guard.
The reality is the 21-year-old Illini junior didn’t meet Williamson, a senior at Loyola Chicago, when he was 1.
But they do have a long-term friendship that dates back to their time playing together in the same junior NBA league in Chicago.
Then all those Morgan Park versus Whitney Young showdowns in the Chicago Public League.
Dosunmu watched in 2018 when Williamson, a sometimes starter as a freshman, played mostly a role off the bench in Loyola’s Final Four run. Dosunmu rooted for the Ramblers while they knocked off Miami, Nevada, Tennessee and Kansas State in succession — upset after upset for the No. 11 seed — before a loss to eventual runner-up Michigan in the national semifinals.
“Down the stretch, if luck was a word, they definitely had it,” Dosunmu said Saturday afternoon. “They hit every big shot. I remember the Miami game. I remember the Nevada game. I was watching all those games. Down the stretch, whenever it was time for someone to step up and make a shot, they made it.”
Dosunmu cheered for Loyola in 2018 because that’s what he does. A Chicago team is in the postseason? It has his support.
Just not this year.
Not with No. 1 seed Illinois (24-6) set to face No. 8 seed Loyola (25-4) in an 11:10 a.m. Sunday game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Williamson might be his friend, but that goes out the window for the day if his team’s standing in the way of the Illini’s national championship pursuit.
So there was no reaching out once Sunday’s matchup was set early Friday evening after Illinois routed Drexel and Loyola defeated Georgia Tech in the first round.
“I’m pretty focused on my team,” Dosunmu said. “I really don’t be texting a lot of people. Really don’t be on social media. But that’s my guy like 10-15 years strong. You have relationships with people where you don’t have to talk to them every day, but the love is always there. He knows that.”
Sunday’s game is a de facto state championship of sorts. A battle for the Land of Lincoln. But it’s mostly a spotlight on basketball in the state of Illinois.
This year’s tournament was the first with multiple teams from the state since 2007. Six times in that span, the state didn’t have any NCAA tournament representation whatsoever.
Brad Underwood doesn’t get too wrapped up in the storylines around a game.
His focus ahead of facing Loyola is from a purely basketball perspective. But even the Illinois coach admits multiple teams in the NCAA tournament is good for basketball in the state.
“It speaks volumes to their program and the job Porter’s done,” Underwood said of Loyola coach Porter Moser. “I’m excited to be back in the tournament for our program — where I think it should be. … It’s one of those situations that things have fallen into place at Loyola as they have here. We’re very fortunate. It’s really hard to do. It’s really hard to win no matter what level you’re at and make postseason play.”
This is also where Dosunmu wanted Illinois basketball to be when he committed in October 2018 at the Jordan Brand store in downtown Chicago. One of his goals was to bring the Illini back to relevancy.
Mission accomplished in that regard. The Big Ten tournament-champion Illini were No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season and on the top seed line for the NCAA tournament.
“That’s what I wanted to get Illinois to — a Final Four, in the NCAA tournament where we’re putting the whole city on notice,” Dosunmu said, referencing Loyola’s run in 2018. “That’s how it is in Chicago. Whenever someone from Chicago is doing something successful, doing something big, the whole city rallies around them. I wanted to be in a situation where I could be a part of something like that. That’s why I always root for my city and my state, so when it’s my time to go around, I would expect the same love.”
Dosunmu and Co. might not be getting the same love from Loyola right now, but Moser still recognized what this Illinois team has accomplished and where it stands in relation to some of the top teams in Illini history.
Moser, a Naperville native, played against former Illinois great Kenny Battle in the Prairie State Games and then followed the Flyin’ Illini while he was at Creighton. Moser also coached against Illinois the year before the Illini made a run to the 2005 national championship game, nearly guiding Illinois State to an upset win in Champaign on Jan. 3, 2004.
“They just had a different feel about them,” Moser said about the ’89 and ’05 Illini. “This team, watching this Illinois team, it was that kind of feel. They are an elite team, and the thing is they’re playing at both ends. They’re eighth offensively in efficiency, (fifth) defensively. That equates to an elite program.”