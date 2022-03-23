ARTHUR — Ryan Jefferson isn’t sure if a cake and singalong will be part of Kaden Feagin’s college commitment announcement on Wednesday.
Neither would be associated with Feagin’s program of choice.
“(Wednesday) is also his birthday,” said Jefferson, Feagin’s football coach at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. “They just decided that was going to be the best time to do it.”
Plenty of celebration will happen inside the Knights’ gymnasium when Feagin is set to officially announce his college football destination on Wednesday afternoon.
The highly coveted Class of 2023 prospect holds an offer from 13 Division I programs — all of them within Power Five conferences.
Feagin is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior whom Jefferson said is being recruited almost evenly as a running back and linebacker. Feagin’s offers — in alphabetical order — come from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
So who does Jefferson feel has the best shot at landing Feagin’s services?
“I know he hasn’t been on any official visits yet, since that doesn’t start (until April),” Jefferson said Tuesday, “but I think his top three are Notre Dame, Illinois and Iowa.”
A reasonable assessment.
According to Feagin’s Rivals page, which lists him as a four-star prospect, he’s taken five unofficial visits apiece to Illinois and Notre Dame plus four to Iowa. Wisconsin is the only other team on Feagin’s offers sheet with any unofficial visits listed next to its name.
Should Feagin commit to Bret Bielema’s Illini, he would become the first commit in the Class of 2023 for Illinois.
Jefferson said Feagin took an unofficial visit to Champaign-Urbana when the Illinois men’s basketball defeated Iowa 74-72 on March 6 to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
“Just the family atmosphere that Coach Bielema and the new staff are incorporating,” Jefferson said when asked what might draw Feagin to the Illini. “Just a different feel from what it has been.”
Feagin is a two-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection. He carried the ball 143 times for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns during ALAH’s 2021 fall season, which also saw him step up to play quarterback. Feagin boasted a team-high 84 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections prior to the team’s Class 2A first-round playoff loss versus Pana.
Feagin accumulated these figures despite dealing with a left foot injury that was finally addressed earlier this month.
“He just had surgery not last Friday, but the Friday before, and he’ll be good to go by football season. But he’s going to miss all of track, which he’s bummed about,” Jefferson said. Feagin placed second in the 2021 Class 1A boys’ long jump state final with a leap of 21 feet, 83/4 inches.
“He had to get a ligament reattached,” Jefferson continued. “It was a fracture at some point and grew back with a bone spur, so they had to clean that out, too. It’s crazy he was playing like that (with the injury).”
Feagin entered high school looking “a little more mature” than many of his fellow Knights, according to Jefferson. The coach estimates Feagin was 6-1 or 6-2 and 185 or 190 pounds before playing a single football down at ALAH.
“When COVID hit, things really took a turn for him in a positive way,” Jefferson said. “Not having that track season and not having school, it’s a time for him to get in the weight room more and get ready for football season. He mentioned once we got into football season, the game became so much easier to him.”
Feagin received his Illinois offer in March 2021. He told The News-Gazette at that time “I still can’t believe it.”
But Jefferson can.
“The fact that he is so versatile (makes him an attractive prospect),” Jefferson said. “Every time I get on the phone with a new college coach they ask, ‘What do you see him as?’ And I say, ‘That’s for you to decide, but out of the 22 positions, he can play most of them.’ ... He has the football IQ, for sure.”
ALAH has sent a few other athletes to the Division I ranks in recent years, including Logan Hall (Illinois distance running), Mycaela Miller (Indiana State softball), Kenli Nettles (Iowa/Illinois track and field), Layton Hall (Indiana State distance running) and Makenzie Brown (Tulsa softball).
Feagin’s impending commitment is something different for the school of 326 students.
Partially because of the real and perceived divides between smaller- and bigger-school IHSA football programs. And partially because Feagin’s college interest comes entirely from well-known programs.
“It’s done big things for the community,” Jefferson said. “There’s just a lot of positive buzz in the high school for Kaden because of the type of kid he is, as well.”