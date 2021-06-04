URBANA — The crowd was big and the stakes were high as second-seeded Centennial softball hosted third-seeded Urbana on Thursday with a Class 3A regional championship on the line.
The Chargers entered the game without an IHSA postseason plaque since 2013. The Tigers’ drought dated back even further — to 1987.
Urbana junior Allison Deck and her cohorts ensured that latter statistic became ancient history.
Deck rose to the occasion in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 20 batters to lift the Tigers to a 5-0 win and their first regional title since well before any of the players were born. Offensively, she was supported by timely hitting from sophomore Brynlee Pohlmann and freshman Tayla DeBerry.
“This team has the ability to overcome adversity,” Urbana coach Bill Harmon said. “They come every day to work hard on getting better. … They root for each other, and they know that if they don’t come through the others will pick them up.”
U2’s “With or Without You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 the last time Urbana (10-8) earned a piece of postseason hardware. And the Tigers would have been hard-pressed to do what they did on Thursday without Deck.
“It’s very easy to play defense when you only have to make one play,” Harmon said, owing to Deck’s 20-strikeout effort. “It just makes your defense a whole lot better. … She’s very special. We’re expecting even bigger things not only this year, but next year.”
Deck started quickly and never let up, retiring the top of the Chargers’ order during the first inning to set the tone for the rest of the game. The top half of the opening frame saw singles from Urbana freshman Lorelie Yau and Pohlmann, but Centennial sophomore Claire Davison then induced three outs to start a duel in the circle.
Davison was strong all afternoon for Centennial (7-7), with only three of the Tigers’ five runs being earned.
During the bottom half of the fourth, Deck encountered adversity for the first time on the day.
After Deck struck out senior Nini Liong and junior Kate Kroencke — taking her consecutive strikeouts total to 11 in the process — Chargers senior Leah Luchinski came through with a single and senior Meagan Wyss was hit by a pitch.
How did Deck respond? By retiring sophomore Avery Loschen on strikes.
“We came ready to play, but obviously we couldn’t hit,” Centennial coach Lindy Corrgian said. “If you can’t put the ball in the field, you’re not going to score runs. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen for us.”
If it should have been a moment of panic for the Tigers, it wasn’t for Deck.
“I just kept thinking, ‘I’ve got this,’” Deck said. “I knew if I let somebody hit the ball that my defense had me.”
The Tigers broke through during the top of the fifth inning. Senior Julia Rudicil notched a single while pinch hitting for senior Josie Swaney, before Swaney returned to run at first. Three batters later, Swaney scored on a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of junior Abigail Brown that forced an error at shortstop.
An inning later, the Tigers bought a comfortable insurance policy.
DeBerry drove in sophomore Halie Thompson with a single in the gap before the Tigers loaded the bases. Enter Pohlmann, who laced a three-run double that found a similar spot in right-center field.
Deck finished strong as she retired five of her last six opponents on strikes and only allowed one baserunner.
It was a fitting win, given the Tigers’ spirit this season.
“The drive that all the girls have, the willingness to get better and the drive to win, it’s making us want to do everything and make history,” Deck said.
Thursday’s history was created by a sense of unity that spans multiple seasons of softball. The Tigers will need even more of that at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when they visit top-seeded Chatham Glenwood (14-11) during a sectional semifinal.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” Harmon said. “Whether it’s in the summer or in the fall ... it’s just one of those things where everybody roots for each other.”