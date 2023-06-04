The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are deep in the heart of Texas. Moving away from TrackTown USA in Eugene, Ore., for the first time since 2019, it will mark the eighth time the outdoor championships have been held in the Lone Star State. Five Illinois track and field standouts will compete at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas, starting on Wednesday:
Alex Babbington
Senior, High Jump
The Plainfield native is the first Illinois high jumper to make it to nationals since Jonathan Wells in 2021. Babbington posted the program’s fourth-highest clearance (7 feet, 01/4 inches) at the NCAA West Preliminary in Sacramento, Calif., on May 26 to qualify for the outdoor championships.
Olivia Howell
Junior, 1,500-meter race
Howell is having a memorable 2023. The Solon, Ohio, native will be looking to add another national title to her resume after becoming the NCAA Indoor Champion in the mile on March 11 in Albuquerque, N.M. Howell advanced to nationals in the 1,500-meter race out of the NCAA West Preliminary with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 12.28 seconds.
Aiden Ouimet
Junior, Decathlon
The St. Ignatius College Prep standout from Chicago made history as the first Illini athlete to qualify for the outdoor nationals in the decathlon. He’s the school-record holder in the event with the 7,679 points he scored at May’s Big Ten Championships in Bloomington, Ind., helping Ouimet break his own program record.
Tori Thomas
Sophomore, Pole Vault
It had been eight years since an Illinois pole-vaulter reached the NCAA outdoor finals (Stephanie Richartz in 2015). That changed in late May. The Rock Island native broke through at the NCAA West Preliminary in California after Thomas placed sixth overall and cleared the bar at 13-10 to punch her ticket to Austin.
Robert Williams
Junior, 400-meter hurdles
The Springfield native clinched a place in nationals at the NCAA West Preliminary. He clocked a time of 50.35 seconds on May 24, which was a personal-record and the program’s eighth fastest all-time mark. Williams was also the first Illini athlete since David Kendziera in 2018 to qualify for the outdoor NCAA meet in the 400 hurdles.