TOLONO — Tom Kimball wasn’t sure what he had when the Unity baseball team came together this spring.
Graduation hit the Rockets fairly hard after wining last year’s Illini Prairie Conference title.
Kimball still had a quartet of seniors in Dylan Moore, Austin Langendorf, Gavin Moore and Easton Cunningham he could rely on as leaders, but there were questions marks about pitching. Langendorf and Brock Suding returned with experience, but Unity was going to have to turn to several young arms.
Ten straight wins after a season-opening tie against Oakwood showed Kimball that Unity would be OK on the mound. That idea was reinforced during a 23-win regular season and again last week as the Rockets beat conference rivals Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello to win the program’s first regional title in 30 years.
Kimball intends to go with the same pitching plan in the Class 2A Decatur Sectional that yielded a regional championship. Freshman Tre Hoggard will probably get the start for Unity (25-8-1) in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. sectional semifinal against Eureka (30-2) at Millikin University’s Workman Family Baseball Field. Langendorf and Emmerson Bailey will be available out of the bullpen, with the junior right-hander Suding held for a potential sectional championship game.
“There were a lot of guys throwing varsity innings for the first time, and we found out we had a pretty good pitching staff,” Kimball said about his team’s early spring success. “A lot of guys who could go out there and get outs. Early on, that was the biggest surprise that our pitching was going to be better than what we anticipated it being.”
Losing Damian Knoll, Tyler Hensch and Blake Kimball from a 24-win conference championship team a year ago created the question marks about the Unity staff. Those three did the lion’s share of the pitching along with Langendorf and Suding.
The pitching load has been fairly evenly split this spring.
Bailey, a sophomore, has worked the most innings. He’s 4-2 on the season with a 2.44 ERA in 34 innings and got the save in Saturday’s regional championship win against Monticello. Hoggard is next with a 5-1 record and 3.39 ERA in 33 innings.
Langendorf is 4-0 with a 4.72 ERA in 29 innings. Suding, who is also the team’s offensive leader with a .400 average, five home runs, 13 doubles and 32 RBI, is 1-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 25 innings on the mound and started this past Saturday against Monticello.
“We knew we had to find some pitching,” Kimball said. “We had some good workouts early, and our staff showed me something early in the year. We could compete in most games because our pitching was going to keep us in games.”
Even with Langendorf and Suding’s experience, a connecting thread in the Unity pitching staff is its youth. Freshmen Dane Eisenmenger has pitched some this spring, and so has sophomore Brady Parr.
Unity’s depth in its pitching staff has given Kimball some flexibility with how he uses the available arms. There’s no hesitancy to go to the bullpen if need be.
“The past few years, we’ve kind of known who our top two guys were,” Kimball said. “This year, really going into the regional, we weren’t 100 percent sure who we were going to give the ball to. I don’t think that’s because our pitchers aren’t very good. We’ve got three or four guys who have been really good at times. That’s been nice that we’ve got some options we can go to, and we feel really good that whoever we start, we have somebody right behind them that can come in and get outs out of the bullpen.”
Langendorf has provided the veteran leadership for the mostly young pitching staff. Cunningham and both Moores have done so, too, with a lineup that includes a pair of freshman starters in catcher Brayden Henry and second baseman Tyler Henry.
“They’re kind of the core group that’s been around for a long time,” Kimball said of his seniors. “I can’t ask for any more than they’ve given to our baseball program. The years they’ve had have been really great. Those four seniors have been awesome. I’m lucky to have those four as leaders of this team because they set the tone with their work ethic.”