CHAMPAIGN — Summer workouts for the Illinois men’s basketball team are crucial in player development. How the Illini are able to use the time is simply different than what happens during the season.
Individual improvement can be a focus in the summer as either a continuation of what was accomplished in the spring after the season, or as the start down that particular path at the college level for incoming freshmen.
A priority for freshman guard Skyy Clark was his work with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to get back to 100 percent after last summer’s ACL injury.
Classmate Ty Rodgers is spending time with assistant coach Tim Anderson working on refining his shot. Similar steps are being made by Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.
This summer, though, is different for the Illinois coaching staff compared to last year.
The Illini don’t have a slew of fifth-year players on campus. In their place is a roster that’s nearly 60 percent newcomers, between the incoming freshmen and transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.
Figuring out how a new-look team comes together — how the players coalesce on the court — is Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s first and most important challenge. Focusing on the team as a whole, then, during summer workouts has been vital.
Defense has been the priority.
“We’ve spent a ton of time defensively,” Illinois coach Underwood said. “A little more defensive-oriented practices now than on the offensive side.
“I’ve said many times that defensive chemistry is really hard to get,” Underwood continued. “They’re playing very, very hard. There’s a tremendous energy in the gym. There’s tremendous athleticism in the gym. That’s something I’ve really enjoyed watching and coaching.”
This summer isn’t just about finding on-court chemistry from a mostly new roster. That’s happening alongside a 180-degree change in defensive strategy from a stylistic and schematic standpoint, too.
Underwood has shifted gears now that two-time All-American center Kofi Cockburn is off pursuing his professional basketball dreams.
Because Underwood changed almost everything about his defensive system to better suit Cockburn. Gone were the aggressive ball denials on the wing. In their place was a 7-foot, 293-pound defensive anchor whose presence alone was oftentimes enough to make opponents think twice about attacking the rim directly.
Illinois finished the 2021-22 season with a top-25 defense in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency (the number of points allowed per 100 possessions). Cockburn played a role in that metric. So did repeat All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection Trent Frazier.
Both Cockburn and Frazier are gone. Da’Monte Williams and Omar Payne, too, with the latter much more effective on the defensive end, per the advanced metrics, than offensive in his one season in Champaign.
So that leaves Underwood to reinvent his defense once again ahead of the 2022-23 season. The difference is a collection of big guards, bigger wings and some versatile frontcourt pieces that could up potentially switch much more frequently and ramp up the defensive pressure.
A summer work in progress.
“Full-court defense,” Rodgers said has been an emphasis. “Just hounding the ball. We’re long, and we’re going to be able to get up and run and defend. It’s going to be a new look this year.
“It’s been great so far. I feel like this is going to be one of the better teams I’ve played with. Everybody is ego-less. There’s no egos. Everybody plays for each other. I can tell that already.”