CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins might have provided the most insightful look into this Illinois men’s basketball season earlier this week.
“Offense will come, but defense will lead us,” the junior forward told a group of media on Monday.
It didn’t take long for Illinois to back up Hawkins’ assertion. The Illini’s 72-56 home win against Nebraska on Tuesday night at State Farm Center was a case of contrasts. The Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) shot a season-low 17.2 percent from three-point range while countering with a defensive effort that ranked among their top three against high-major opponents and was well below the Big Ten average for adjusted efficiency.
Defense is this Illinois team’s calling card.
At least now.
The midseason switch from a defense predicated on full-court pressure and switching every screen to more of a straight man-to-man approach.
The Illini have played 16 games so far against high-major competition. The only real defensive outlier in the latest run of seven wins in eight games? An 80-65 home loss to Indiana on Jan. 19 that ranks as the team’s second-worst defensive performance of the season thanks to a 35-point game from Trayce Jackson-Davis and several other highly efficient scoring Hoosiers.
The rest of those defensive duds? They almost exclusively came before Illinois coach Brad Underwood switched gears schematically, including another home loss to Penn State on Dec. 10 and a nightmare Braggin’ Rights performance against Missouri on Dec. 22 in St. Louis.
But better defensive effort has also played a role in Illinois’ improvement from an efficiency standpoint. The Illini entered Thursday’s slate of games nationally as the No. 15 and No. 20 defense per the metrics of Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik, respectively.
“We can say all we want schematically,” Underwood said. “It was about playing hard. We went through a lull where we didn’t play very hard. We played hard enough to beat Texas, and then we just hit a skid.”
Underwood didn’t have clear insight into why that skid happened after the overtime win against the Longhorns at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 6. But the result was three of Illinois’ worst six defensive performances of the season as part of a month-long, win one-lose one streak.
“Maybe we thought we’d arrived,” Underwood said. “We’d won a couple games. Maybe it was lack of leadership. There were a combination of things, but it was fool’s gold. Then we had to get back. Accountability was the thing we had to get back to.”
That was particularly true on the defensive end. A task that took some doing given a prominent role for all three freshmen in Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris, plus two vital veteran newcomers in the rotation in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.
“There’s accountability from a scouting report standpoint,” Underwood said. “We knew we were going to be young. We knew we were going to have mistakes. But the number of mistakes we were making? Most of them were caused by some of the switches we made. It was also good to us, but it was also very apparent that the number of mistakes was a lot of the switching. You can switch when you get older, but it’s very challenging to do that with a young team that is still learning how to talk.”
The fundamental base of Illinois’ defense hasn’t changed much from last season. If Dain Dainja is in the game, the 6-foot-9, 270-pound center operates in drop coverage much like Kofi Cockburn did. If he’s not, some screens are still switched leading to variable defensive assignments. At least briefly.
What this year’s team has, however, is a deeper collection of bigger guards and long-armed athletes. That length has turned Illinois into the Big Ten’s most prolific shot blocking team. There’s more versatility in how the Illini can defend.
“If people score tough twos, it’s a tough two,” Hawkins said. “We can live with it. If they score, they score, but it will be a challenging way to score.
“Sometimes, you can see in the games we let ourselves get beat and then we go block a shot because we know we’re capable of blocking shots. Just using our length. Being able to fight over ball screens. Contesting as many shots as we can. I think it really bothers and affects people.”