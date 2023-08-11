The Illinois volleyball team will play its lone exhibition at 6 p.m. Wednesday against
Eastern Illinois before officially opening the 2023 season Aug. 26 at Northern Illinois.
With practice underway this week, beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the Illini:
Defense, passing a priorityAssistant coach Eli Sharping spent the last segment of Friday morning’s practice hammering shots at Caroline Barnes, Lily Barry, Vanessa Pan and Bianca May. Plus an occasional tip or roll shot to keep them on their toes. Defense was a primary purpose for Illinois during its spring season, carried through the team’s summer workouts and remains a point of emphasis ahead of the season.
“Because it was such a focus for us in the spring, everyone is defensive-minded,” Barnes said. “It’s not just the back-row players. We’re all like, ‘Nothing hits the floor without a body. We’re going to stay after and we’re going to do extra and we’re going to make it better.’ We want to be a frustrating team on defense. We don’t want anything to hit the floor. We don’t care if it looks ugly.”
Illinois bolstered its back-row defense with the addition of Barry and Pan. The former was a 2022 N-G All-State First-Team selection as a senior at Normal U-High and enrolled in January. Pan played three of the past four seasons at Columbia, with the Ivy League canceling in 2020.
“Lilly is a little cockroach, not letting anything hit the floor,” Barnes said. “She’s running all over the place. She’s really aggressive. Vanessa is kind of the opposite in a way. She’s still running all over the place, but she’s more of a calming presence. It’s cool the contrast they have, and they’re both great competitors.”
Defense, however, is only half of the back-row equation. Illinois intends to run an up-tempo attack with Brooke Mosher moving into the starting setter role. Picking up the pace requires pinpoint, efficient passing, which has been more than an occasional struggle for the Illini.
“You have to have all pieces kind of working in sync,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “Running with tempo is not easy to do. I go back to when we did it a lot in 2018. It was not just a 2018 thing. It was kind of a two-year build to get to that. ... The ball control has to be there if you want to do it a lot, but even if you want to put it in as a spot play, you have to have comfortability doing it with your setters and hitters. It’s something we’re definitely going to implement.”
Redshirt season a plusRaina Terry is a lock at one outside hitter position. The returning All-Big Ten selection led Illinois with 444 kills in 2022. Kennedy Collins also returns at one middle blocker spot, and Kayla Burbage is back for a second season at opposite. That leaves the Illini one outside hitter and one middle blocker short of a full rotation with mostly inexperienced candidates to fill those roles.
But not candidates unfamiliar with how Illinois wants to operate. Outside hitter Sophie Stephenson and middle blocker Cari Bohm both redshirted in 2022, and freshman outside hitter/opposite Taylor de Boer enrolled early and went through the spring season.
“Sophie and Cari gained a tremendous amount of knowledge just watching last year,” Tamas said. “Having Lilly and Taylor come in early, I think was a big deal. We’re only two days into practice, and we play in two weeks. It makes it really difficult to teach everyone everything you want them to know, but we just talk about slowly building as the year goes on.”
Stephenson made the most of her redshirt season. It was both an opportunity to learn and an opportunity to get stronger in the weight room to better attack life in the Big Ten. That she had her roommates — Bohm and May — going through the same experience also helped.
“It makes a world of a difference sitting and watching,” Stephenson said. “Just watching how other people prepare and then watching how we play. Learning is everything. Being at this level, it’s a new level from club. It’s so much higher and so much faster. ... You come from club and you feel like you know what you’re doing, and you get to this environment and everything is different.”
New/old role for MosherMosher played out of position for most of last season. Recruited to Illinois as a setter, the 6-footer out of Waterloo, Wis., wound up playing both outside hitter and opposite in 2022. Partly because multiyear starter Diana Brown was still on the roster. Partly because the injury-riddled Illini needed the help. Mosher is back in her natural spot this fall, and the transition has been smooth.
“She’s an amazing athlete to begin with,” Burbage said. “We never had like a doubt in our mind she’d do really well transitioning in. She’s done a really good job not only on the court, but off the court, spending time with us and getting to know us not only as players, but people. I think that’s really transitioned to the game.
“She’s always been such a good leader on our team. Last year, she really stepped into that role having to go from setting to being a six-rotation pin. I think it takes a lot of guts, and she has that. She’s definitely been one person over the summer who has held us to a really high standard.”
Staying local in 2023The furthest Illinois will travel in the first month-plus of the season is 204 miles to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame and Oklahoma. The Illini’s nonconference slate is as hyper local as it can get, and Tamas scheduled that way for a reason.
“We’re allowed to play our matches over 32 days instead of 28. Traditionally, we’d play three matches in a weekend with two in a day. We’re talking three matches in 24 hours. From a student-athlete welfare standpoint, I’ve been arguing for a long time if we were to have three practices in 24 hours I wouldn’t have my job. ... Instead of playing every weekend, we’re playing midweeks. We’re playing every third day or every fourth day. It didn’t make sense for me to travel the team all the way across country.”
Tamas sees more upside to a schedule that puts the Illinois brand front and center. The name, image and likeness opportunities did not escape the Illini coach.
“We want to showcase our team around the state, and there’s a ton of Illini fans all over the state,” Tamas said. “We wanted to get them out there, and we were able to do that during the spring matches and saw a ton of Illini fans come out.”
Big Ten going WestCount Stephenson among those excited about the Big Ten’s continued westward expansion. Now that Washington is set to join the conference in 2024, the possibility at least exists for the Seattle native to get a “homecoming” match against the Huskies in her Illinois career.
“I moved far away because I wanted to experience something different, and the Midwest is very different,” Stephenson said. “I’ve lived in a city my whole life. This is just a really great opportunity. The fact (Washington) is now going to be a part of it, that’s the best-case scenario. My parents can come to games, and my family is really important to me. It’s just as important as this family I have here in Champaign.”
The Big Ten was already going to be a more competitive conference when it was just Southern California and UCLA set to join in 2024. Last week’s final blow to the Pac-12 and the further addition of Oregon and Washington only makes the best conference in the country that much tougher. The Ducks were the best of the bunch in 2022, advancing to the Elite Eight.
“We went from having seven teams in the Top 25 to maybe having half of the Top 25 in the conference,” Tamas said. “That’s part of the beauty of being in the conference. You get challenged every single time you step on the floor. To my understanding, that’s how you get better. You’re going to have to rise up and accept whatever challenge is in front of you.”