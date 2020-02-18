STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Brad Underwood isn’t worried about the Illinois men’s basketball offense.
Neither are the Illini players. The common refrain this season is this: the offense isn’t a problem and will take care of itself. Defense, Underwood and Co. have said, is the determining factor between wins and losses.
Not that Illinois (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) hasn’t seen a dip offensively during its four-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. showdown with No. 9 Penn State (20-5, 10-4) at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
The Illini’s overall shooting percentage has dropped nearly six points to 36.2 percent from the 43.1 percent mark during their seven-game winning streak in January.
Illinois’ three-point shooting is down, too, from 33.9 percent to 32.2 percent. The difference in the Illini’s opponents’ percentages is even more stark. Solid supporting evidence for Underwood’s claim that his team’s defense is more responsible for the last four losses than his team’s offense.
Illinois’ opponents are shooting 48.6 percent overall and 41.2 percent from three-point range in the last four games — up from 36.9 percent and 30 percent, respectively
“It’s easy to want to magnify and look at offense and say offense is to blame for this or that,” Underwood said. “There’s a lot of ways to score. That’s why I never worry about losing a leading scorer. Finding points is easy. It’s not hard.
“Getting guys to communicate and getting guys to guard and do what they’re supposed to do — mistake-free — on the defensive end? That’s the challenge. Where our decline has been, it’s been on that end. Too many mistakes. In that winning streak, we wouldn’t make five mistakes a game. We had five mistakes in the first five trips at Rutgers. That can’t happen.”
Underwood called Saturday’s 72-57 road loss to the Scarlet Knights “a game of mistakes” and “a game of errors.”
Part of that came from the adjustments Illinois had to make with sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, still day-to-day with a left leg injury, out of the lineup.
Roles changed. Mistakes were amplified.
“We were doing things that we weren’t doing on our seven-game win streak,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “I don’t think our connectivity is really right, right now, on the defensive end. The biggest thing with that was Ayo being out and guys had to step up and have an increased role, but that’s no excuse. All of us need to get better and just dial in on the scouting report. Guys have just got to step up and take that role and do the right thing and play hard.”
Penn State will challenge the Illinois defense. The Nittany Lions are basically on one extended heater. They’ve shot better than 40 percent from three-point range in half of their active eight-game winning streak despite just being a 33.6 percent three-point shooting team overall this season.
Freshman forward Seth Lundy and sophomore guard Jamari Wheeler are both shooting better than 40 percent on the season. So is sophomore guard Myreon Jones, although his status for Tuesday’s game remains uncertain after missing the previous three games with an illness.
“The biggest thing for us is being nasty on the ball and not giving them open looks,” Frazier said. “Make them drive. We’ve got to be really physical and be ready to fight for 40 minutes. When we had that seven-game win streak, we were really locked in on defense. We were really going at it with other teams and taking everything away that they run.
“These last four games we’ve been making a lot of mistakes that we don’t usually make. We’re going to clean that up.”
Illinois found several different ways to win during its seven-game winning streak in January. The Illini emerged with victories by making more than half their shots (at Purdue and home against Northwestern), and they won even shooting 28.6 percent from the field (home against Rutgers). Strong defense was the difference with the razor thin margin for error that’s on display in the Big Ten this season.
“When we’ve been really solid on the defensive end, it hasn’t mattered what we’ve done on the offensive end,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to get back to that killer, aggressive mentality and play mistake-free.”