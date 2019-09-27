TUSCOLA — It was almost difficult to tell who was running faster as the first-half clock wound down to zero on Friday night at Memorial Field: Tuscola football coach Andy Romine or defensive back Jalen Quinn.
Romine might have displayed top-notch speed in beating Quinn down to the end zone, but the Warriors sophomore was one worthy of praise after he picked off a final pass with 1 second on the clock and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown that sent Tuscola into its halftime locker room with a 38-0 lead over Clinton.
“A back-breaker,” Romine said. “That play right there kept them from getting any momentum.”
The Warriors only scored once more in the second half, but enough damage had been done to the Maroons as Tuscola cruised to a 41-6 Central Illinois Conference victory. Not only was the homecoming win sweet, but it also ended a two-game losing streak for Tuscola (3-2, 1-2 CIC).
Tuscola quarterback Logan Tabeling was an absolute force on the ground against Clinton (4-1, 2-1), running for 100 yards in the first half and finishing with three rushing touchdowns that saw him shed a few Maroons tacklers in the process.
He was the only offensive scorer for the Warriors, who also recovered a fumble in the end zone for six points along with Quinn’s pick-six and a pair of field goals.
“We’d lost two games and I didn’t want to lose another one, especially on homecoming, so I was just out there focused in,” Tabeling said. “I didn’t show too much emotion, I was just locked in. I couldn’t stand another loss and wanted to get back to our winning ways.”
Tabeling said he knew the win belonged to Tuscola when he saw Quinn breaking down the left sideline after picking off the errant pass from the Maroons, who were held to just 91 yards of offense in the first half.
“You saw them, they raised their play, and that’s playoff football,” said Clinton coach Chris Ridgeway, who had shared the same sentiment in the postgame huddle with his players. “Playoff football is one shot, and that’s how they treated this game. And I think we didn’t have that mentality coming in. We thought we were going to play our game, and when they elevated theirs, we didn’t rise to that, and that’s what cost us.”
Clayton Welch was one of the few consistent pieces for the Maroons on Friday night, but quarterback Garrett Wayne did link up with Tyrese Petty for a 28-yard touchdown pass that helped Clinton avoid the shutout. The Maroons moved the ball much better in the second half, too, which reminded Romine his team still has plenty of room to grow.
“The second half there, we weren’t happy with how many yards they had after contact, but I will say this,” Romine said. “We didn’t have a lot of mental breakdowns, we didn’t have a lot of assignment/responsibility breakdowns, and if we clean up our tackling, we’ve got a chance to get better and be really good on defense as we approach the playoffs.”