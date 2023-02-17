GIBSON CITY — St. Joseph-Ogden spent the last two days heading into its regional championship matchup with Hoopeston Area focused on defense. The goal? Crank up the pressure against the Cornjerkers and force them into turnover trouble.
Katie Ericksen and Addison Frick at the point of attack defensively made it happen. SJ-O started the game on a 24-2 run, led by 16 at halftime and cruised to a 47-26 victory and Class 2A regional title Thursday night in Gibson City. The Spartans will play the winner of Peotone-Prairie Central at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Coal City Sectional semifinal game.
“Our girls came out and were really locked in to the defensive end of the floor,” SJ-O coach Drew Arteaga said. “Katie Ericksen and Addison Frick set the tone at the defensive end of the floor with their ball pressure and everybody else fell in line. We were diving for loose balls and everybody was on the floor. Our girls played really hard, and they were rewarded for it.”
The Spartans weren’t bad offensively either. Taylor Hug knocked down a trio of three-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points. The senior guard was joined in double figures by junior forward Addy Martinie with 11 points.
A second postseason win also put SJ-O (16-15) above .500 for the first time this season. Quite the climb for the Spartans from a 7-13 record in mid-January and a strong bounce back after losing two of their final three regular-season games.
“I think we know what it takes to be successful because we have so many multi-sport athletes,” Arteaga said. “I think our girls recognize one game does’t define a season. There was a time where we were 7-13 and very easily could have folded. … Super proud of them. This is not something you win overnight. Their togetherness is as good as I’ve ever seen from a team. It’s so fun to see them be successful.”
Hoopeston Area, which had won five straight games, got seven points apiece from Klaire Pilcher and Claire Dixon in the loss. The Cornjerkers finished the season 18-14.
Paris Regional
Paris 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34. A double-digit deficit after one quarter proved too much for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to overcome in Thursday’s regional championship game against Paris. The Knights (20-10) did cut four points off their deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers pushed back for the double-digit win. Claire Seal led ALAH with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kailee Otto chipped in 12 points in the loss, and Charley Condill was responsible for the other five points.
Momence Regional
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, Oakwood 14. Bishop McNamara put the clamps on defensively early and never gave up more than six points in a single quarter to knock off Oakwood in Thursday’s regional championship game. The Comets managed just two points in the first quarter to fall behind by double figures and were also limited to two points in the fourth. Jaydah Arrowsmith and Addie Wright scored four points apiece for Oakwood (17-16) in the season-ending loss.
Warrensburg-Latham Regional
Pana 50, Unity 28. Unity rode a four-game winning streak into Thursday’s regional championship game, including an overtime victory against the hosts in Tuesday’s semifinal, but the Rockets couldn’t hang with Pana in a lopsided finish. The loss drops Unity’s final record to 18-11 this season.
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
St. Thomas More 54, St. Teresa 51. One thing was clear for St. Thomas More heading into the second half of Thursday night’s regional championship game. Something had to be done to slow down St. Teresa’s Joella Livingston. The Bulldogs’ junior had basically been a menace offensively.
Cue Ava Dickerson.
The St. Thomas More senior guard locked down Livingston in the fourth quarter — holding her scoreless — and helped spark the Sabers’ come-from-behind regional title victory. They’ll play Watseka at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Lexington Sectional semifinal game.
“Ava’s been our person all year we put on somebody to shut them down,” STM coach Erin Quarnstrom said. “Normally her specialty is shooters. She denies them the ball. She stays on them. She’s great. This was her actually stealing the ball and causing turnovers.”
STM’s final push started with a Dickerson steal, which she turned into an assist on a Ruari Quarnstrom layup. Two free throws from Maddy Swisher then sealed the three-point win.
Ruari Quarnstrom paced STM (24-6) with 23 points. Swisher joined her in double figures with 14 points. Dickerson also had eight points to go with her defensive contributions.
“Those eight points were 100 percent at the perfect time,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “You add in a handful of steals and defensive stops, and she was really the game-changer for us.”
Salt Fork Regional
Tuscola 51, Salt Fork 45. Even a 10-point lead with 47 seconds to play wasn’t totally safe for Tuscola on Thursday night. Salt Fork pushed the regional championship game to the brink. Free throws won it for the Warriors. Ava Boyer and Ella Boyer made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter — all of Tuscola’s points in the final eight minutes — to fend off the Storm and claim the regional title.
Haley Woodard paced the Warriors (32-1) with 20 points, while Ella Boyer finished with 19 points. Tuscola will get a rematch with Effingham St. Anthony in the sectional semifinals with a 7:30 p.m. tip next Tuesday Casey. The Bulldogs are the only team to beat the Warriors this season with a 20-point victory on Feb. 6 in Effingham.
Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell did most of the scoring for Salt Fork (20-8). Jamison had a game-high 23 points, while Russell scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Grant Park Regional
Watseka 40, Grant Park 32. Becca Benoit got her double-double. Brianna Denault nearly did. And that level of production from the Watseka duo helped the Warriors win Thursday night’s regional championship game. Denault led Watseka (25-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Benoit finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.