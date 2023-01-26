Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Successful defense for the Illinois men’s basketball team is predicated on making opposing teams take as many difficult two-point shots as possible.
That’s at the heart of any version of a Brad Underwood defense. Giving up twos is better than giving up threes.
The harder the shot the better, of course.
None of them were all that difficult in last Thursday night’s 80-65 home loss to Indiana.
The Hoosiers made 16 of 21 layups and all five of their dunks in their 15-point road win.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting and didn’t have to leave the paint. Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway combining to shoot 10 of 13 for 24 points compounded Illinois’ issues.
The Illini found an answer to those issues Tuesday night against Ohio State. The Buckeyes did knock down 4 of 10 three-pointers, but the majority of their looks came inside the three-point line. They weren’t easy looks, either.
It was a successful “force-hard-twos” game for Illinois and a 69-60 bounce-back victory was the result. The Buckeyes shot just 18 of 50 inside the three-point line overall and connected on just 24.3 percent on jump shot after jump shot the Illini forced them into.
“We knew we were going to take some of them,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just took too many of them. The plays we had around the basket, they do a good job with their length blocking shots. We don’t mind taking some twos, but we just took too many.”
It was a reversion back to the type of defense Illinois used to snap out of its win-one, lose-one funk between late November and the start of the new year and stitch together four straight wins before the Indiana loss. The Illini held both Nebraska and Minnesota to 40 percent shooting on two-pointers and sub-30 percent three-point shooting in road wins. Wisconsin and Michigan State were more efficient inside the arc but were just as inefficient from three-point range as the Cornhuskers and Gophers.
Tuesday was more of the same against Ohio State. Leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh followed up a stellar performance in the Buckeyes’ weekend win against Iowa — 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting — with a 5-of-13 shooting night that yielded 14 points against Illinois.
Justice Sueing made a late push for Ohio State and was the Buckeyes’ most efficient scorer, but the veteran guard’s production was the exception Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Isaac Likekele and Zed Key were both 2 of 8 from the field, Sean McNeil was 2 of 6 and Bruce Thornton was 3 of 7.
“Just being tougher,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said about what the difference was Tuesday night compared to the Indiana game. “I think we played a lot tougher, and it worked out for us. … Really trying to fight over ball screens. Not to put him on blast or anything, but we knew Likekele wasn’t a very good shooter, so we were helping off him a little bit. We threw in a little double package and got a glimpse of that. We locked into the scouting report and tried to limit scouting report mistakes.”
Underwood said the two days of rest his team got after the Indiana game, which doubled as Illinois’ 19th straight day either practicing or playing, helped the Illini settle back in to the type of defense they normally play. But there were other Ohio State-centric factors involved, too.
“I thought we forced them into off-the-bounce jump shots,” Underwood said. “Likekele getting downhill, we did a much better job. We spent two hard days really trying to guard the bully ball, and I thought we did a better job with that. People are going to score some, but Isaac was 1 of 6 in the first half on hard twos. That’s all we can try to do is challenge them. This league has great players. Sometimes you’re going to make them and sometimes you’re not. You need (the shots) to be consistently hard, and I thought we did that.”