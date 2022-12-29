MONTICELLO — Jordan Quinn and the other members of the Tuscola boys’ basketball roster watched from within the Art ‘Buz’ Sievers Center on Wednesday as their female counterparts captured the 2022 Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship.
The last time the same school won both the boys’ and girls’ Hoopla titles in the same season was 2007, when the host Sages accomplished that feat.
“It brought a lot of energy to us,” Quinn said. “We had to go out and do our part.”
Quinn and his pals certainly held up their end of the bargain.
A shutdown defensive effort lifted the Warriors to a 42-32 victory over Monticello, giving Tuscola its first boys’ Hoopla crown since 2019 and avenging last year’s loss to the Sages in the title game.
“We all took (the past) with a grain of salt, and we were really looking forward to this all year,” said Quinn, a junior who bucketed a game-high 15 points and hauled in six rebounds. “We knew it was going to come down to us two, and we knew it was a big game. I’m glad our team performed.”
Tuscola (14-1) set the tone versus Monticello (8-5) by generating eight points on its first three offensive possessions. The Warriors also produced six second-chance points in the first quarter as they lunged out to a 12-4 lead.
“Josiah (Hortin) and Jordan were the only guys that really played here in the championship last year. We kind of joked as coaches before the game, ‘How are the young guys going to respond?’” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “And we come out and bang our first three shots. I looked at one of our coaches after Chris (Boyd) made a post move and was like, ‘OK, I think we’re good.’”
The Warriors allowed coach Kevin Roy’s Sages to run their deliberate offense while both limiting fouls and preventing Monticello’s lengthy possessions from leading to an abundance of points.
Monticello netted just 13 points in the first half and was shut out entirely in the third quarter.
“They’re a very good team. They outplayed us from the tip,” Roy said. “A little faster, a little more physical, quicker and defended really well. We got very stagnant in the halfcourt offense.”
Quinn sank an early three-pointer, matched by sophomore teammate Kam Sweetnam, and then proceeded to bull his way into the paint throughout the remainder of the evening.
The 6-foot-3 Quinn shot 7 of 12 from the field, and he added a blocked shot on defense for good measure.
“I wouldn’t say comfortable, but I would say thrilled with how we’re playing,” Quinn said when asked how he felt about Tuscola’s strong start Wednesday. “(The Sages) are very well-coached, and they make you work for everything that you do.”
Bozarth and his staff informed the Warrior players they would be busy on defense all night thanks to Monticello’s penchant for slowing things down.
Some guys knew what they were in for, based on what had happened in the previous season’s Hoopla final. Others only could go off film until they entered Sievers Center.
“Monticello forces you to guard for a long time. And they’re so good at, as soon as you break down once defensively … they finish with a wide-open layup,” Bozarth said. “For four quarters, we really did a phenomenal job. … We talked about, ‘Don’t guard for 45 seconds and then give up a layup. If you’re going to guard that long, finish the possession.’”
Sweetnam piled up 10 points for Tuscola, which added six points and four rebounds from the senior Boyd. Hortin, a junior, chipped in two points, four rebounds and five assists.
Each of the seven Warriors who saw game time tallied at least two points on the night.
Sages junior Trey Welter continued to defy his 5-7 frame and turned in a 12-point, four-assist effort. Bozarth called Welter “a really good basketball player” and lauded Hortin for making things difficult on Welter defensively.
Senior Drew Sheppard (seven points, six rebounds) was the only other Monticello athlete to exceed three points.
“More our indecision (causing problems). But give them credit. They had great ball pressure,” Roy said of the Warriors’ defense. “They slowed us down. They took us out of what we were trying to do. But that’s growing pains for us. We’ve got to take this experience and learn from it and get better.”
Bozarth watched his players get better throughout the three-day Hoopla tournament, as they went from posting two pool-play victories by a combined 10 points to earning double-digit wins versus each of their last two enemies.
“This gives us a big boost,” Quinn said. “It shows us we can compete at the big level, and if we defend like that there’s not many teams that will be able to hang with us.”
Maroons surge past Falcons. A trio of double-digit scorers plus steady defense equaled victory for Clinton in Wednesday’s third-place game, which the Maroons won 57-37 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Sievers Center.
Junior Dawson Graves’ 16 points paced those three athletes for Clinton (13-2), which finished the tournament with a 3-1 record. Juniors Brooks Cluver (14 points) and Mason Walker (13 points) also reached that scoring plateau, and sophomore Colton Walker wasn’t far off with nine points. Mason Walker led the team with six rebounds, too.
The Falcons (10-3), who ended the tournament with a 2-2 record, picked up 12 points and six rebounds from junior Ty Cribbett plus eight points from senior Seth Barnes and a 10-rebound, six-assist outing from senior Kellan Fanson.
Comets shoot past Panthers. Senior Dalton Hobick generated 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, propelling Oakwood to a 61-48 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Wednesday’s fifth-place game at the Sievers Center.
Hobick hit a trio of three-point shots and tacked on five assists for the Comets (11-5), who finished 2-2 for the event. Junior Alec Harrison neared a triple-double for Oakwood with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while senior Tanner Pichon threw in 10 points.
The Panthers (3-12), who ended their tournament with a 1-3 ledger, received nine points from junior Noah Steiner, eight points from senior Ty Graham and six points apiece from senior Jeremiah Ager and sophomore Bryar Cosgrove. Graham’s four assists and Ager’s six rebounds also led the team.
Mustangs come up short. Neoga knocked off Ridgeview 44-35 in Wednesday’s seventh-place game at the Sievers Center.
The Mustangs (3-13) finished 0-4 for the event despite senior Cam Kelly producing 14 points against the Indians (6-8), including four three-point baskets. Junior Nathan Donaldson’s eight points and senior Cale Hoffman’s seven points and five assists also helped Ridgeview.
Neoga was led by senior Brady Reynolds’ 12-point, 10-rebound double-double along with 12 points apiece from sophomore Landon Titus and senior Quintin Richards.