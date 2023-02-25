ARMSTRONG — Every aspect of the game came together for the Salt Fork boys’ basketball team on Friday night.
Especially defense.
The second-seeded Storm stifled third-seeded St. Thomas More more than enough times to come away with a 56-42 win in a Class 1A regional title game at Robert L. Bezely Gymnasium.
“They’ve got a really nice team with a lot of pieces,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said of STM. “I thought our defense was executed perfectly.”
It was a game that Salt Fork (28-4) was uniquely equipped to win.
Senior Garrett Taylor tallied a Storm-leading 22 points and dominated the low post with a strong outing on the glass. Twenty of Taylor’s points came in the second half against the Sabers (21-12).
Senior Blake Norton picked up the scoring load during the opening 16 minutes of play, notching 10 of his 14 points via a quartet of field goals and a pair of makes at the free throw line. Senior Blake Hettmansberger added six points for the Storm, while juniors Ty Smoot and Hayden Chew chipped in five points apiece.
“In the first half, I thought Blake Norton and a lot of our other role players really stepped up to make them have to guard us everywhere,” Johnson said. “You have to be a complete basketball team, otherwise someone’s going to junk their defense up for you. In the second half, we allowed them to extend, open up Garrett inside, and so sometimes it just takes a little time and patience.”
Salt Fork didn’t necessarily need Taylor’s scoring to get a healthy contingent of black and white shirts on its feet in the early stages. The crowd rose as the Storm trotted to the locker room with a comfortable 25-12 lead.
At that moment, the Storm had held the Sabers to just three field goals in the second quarter.
“In the fourth quarter we struggled a little bit, but we threw the first punch the first three quarters,” Taylor said. “We did great (with) ball pressure. They didn’t like that (and) we hit them up pretty well. They didn’t like that, and you can’t ask for a better box out. Everyone’s getting on the glass, and you can’t ask for anything better than that. Everyone gave full effort (Friday night).”
STM didn’t have much of an answer for the 6-foot-5 Taylor on either side of the ball.
“He’s a load,” STM coach Brandon Martin said. “He’s one of the better 1A players I’ve seen in a long time. He dominates the game, and the role players around him did a fantastic job.”
Junior Wilson Kirby paced the Sabers with 15 points on five three-pointers, while Peace Bumba chipped in 12 points, eight of which came in the game’s final eight minutes.
But Taylor responded with a pair of makes at the free throw line, and the teams traded baskets throughout the remainder of regulation.
“There’s always a chance teams can come back, but I trust our team,” Hettmansberger said. “I knew we would stop them and come together and get the win.”
The win netted the Storm its first Class 1A regional title since 2020 and its fifth under Johnson.
Salt Fork will now face top-seeded Cornerstone (29-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal game. The Cyclones knocked off fifth-seeded St. Anne 62-41 in another regional title game Friday.
But the Storm is content to celebrate Friday night’s triumph before it looks ahead.
“I grew up with all these people,” Norton said amid the postgame celebration. “They’ve always been supporting us, and we always support them. It’s kind of nice to have that bond with everybody, and it’s cool just to experience it.”