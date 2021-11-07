MINNEAPOLIS — Owen Carney Jr. had every reason to break out an imaginary oar and do a little rowing after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Carney’s sack came on a decisive fourth down. Minnesota was still trailing by two touchdowns, went for it on fourth-and-6 in Illinois territory and didn’t just come up short.
Carney’s takedown was emphatic. His celebration just as much — if only for revealing just how confident the Illinois defense has become as its level of play has progressively strengthened since a seriously rough start.
Carney’s sack was one of six for Illinois against the Gophers and only part of the pressure the Illini got on Morgan throughout the game.
A late Minnesota touchdown might have denied Illinois its first Big Ten shutout in 20 years and first on the road in nearly 60, but interceptions by Tarique Barnes and Kerby Joseph bookended the best defensive performance by the Illini all season during a 14-6 victory against the Gophers in front of 46,382 fans.
“We’ve been building,” Carney said. “We know that we have the potential to be great. We show that a lot. It’s a great unit. When everybody is flying around and executing, we’re very, very hard to get off track.”
The defense that bottled up a potent Minnesota run game and made life miserable for Morgan was a far cry from what Illinois put on the field early in the season. Texas San Antonio dinked and dunked the Illini for 497 yards of offense in an early September win in Champaign. The next week, Virginia ran chunk play after chunk play to the tune of 556 yards of total offense in a blowout win in Charlottesville, Va.
Seven games later, the Illinois defense held Minnesota to just 89 rushing yards a week after running backs Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving both rushed for more than 100 yards individually.
Morgan’s 54-percent completion rate — the product of facing a harassing Illini defense credited for just three quarterback hurries but deserving of more — simply added to the near shutout.
“I think the key to success is maximizing what you do well and minimizing what you don’t do well,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I think (defensive coordinator Ryan Walters), in particular, really took an inventory after those first couple games. What are we doing? What do we do well?”
A couple personnel changes here and a few scheme changes there, and Illinois had itself a workable defense. The results didn’t come immediately. Imminently winnable games against Maryland and Purdue flipped after the Terrapins and Boilermakers put together late, game-winning scoring drives. Last week’s home loss to Rutgers was another one-possession game where the Illinois defense, perhaps not helped all that much by the offense, couldn’t quite get over the hump.
Then came a sunny, warm November Saturday in Minneapolis.
“It was a matter of time until the tides turned on our side,” Illinois cornerback Tony Adams said. “That’s just a credit to our offseason training with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright), Coach B. preaching things to us and us just being fighters. We’ve been through a lot at this university, so it was about time we threw some ‘bows back. ... We wish we got that shutout, but it was a great defensive performance. Can’t be mad with a win.”
A win and a defensive performance for which Carney, Adams and defensive lineman Johnny Newton gave the credit to Walters. Above all, the first-year defensive coordinator clearly has his unit’s trust.
“Coach relates to us,” Carney said. “We communicate stuff that we don’t like and things we feel like we can execute and our where defense and our athleticism can capitalize. He gets us. He motivates us. He’s kind of a younger coach, so he’s not too far from us with the lingo and things like that. When he talks to the whole defense, everybody listens up. He has our full attention.”
Adams called Walters a genius when it came to play-calling and said the Illinois coordinator has instilled swag, energy and passion into the defense. It came together Saturday for four full quarters against the Gophers. Doing it again in two weeks at No. 19 Iowa is the next goal.
“I felt like we played one of our best games,” Newton said. “Stopping Minnesota’s run game was probably top tier for us. We did a lot of big things. We knew if we could stop the run game we really wouldn’t have to worry about the pass game. We just have to be consistent every week. How we play against top-ranked teams, we have to play against the lower-ranked teams. We just have to be consistent defensively.”