MINNEAPOLIS — The Illinois women's basketball team wasn't pleased with how it played against Northwestern and No. 3 Ohio State.
Second-half defensive lapses in a home win over the Wildcats and a bad third quarter in Columbus that led to a comeback victory by the Buckeyes created sufficient material to work on in the practice gym with a full week in between games.
The 24th-ranked Illini responded on Sunday afternoon at Minnesota.
In its first game as an Associated Press Top 25 team since 2000, Illinois went back to its strengths. Standout guard play and lockdown defense helped produce a 70-57 Illini win over the host Gophers in front of 4,454 fans at Williams Arena.
"I thought the defense was much better," Illinois coach Shauna Green said. "We played with more consistency. We did a good job of neutralizing their guards and really just forcing them to get tough shots up, so really happy with that. I'm proud of how everyone stepped up (Sunday)."
The Illini (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who improved to 5-2 in road games this season, received a team-high 20 points from Makira Cook with Genesis Bryant adding 18 points. Brynn Shoup-Hill (13 points, nine rebounds) and Adalia McKenzie (13 points, eight rebounds) chipped in, as well, for Illinois. That was more than enough to overcome a rare off day from Kendall Bostic, who was in and out of foul trouble and finished with three points and seven rebounds.
It was the defense the Illini played on Minnesota leading scorer Mara Braun that made a big difference. Braun, a freshman guard, was held scoreless for almost three full quarters, as the Wayzata, Minn., native made a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left in the third to finally get on the board for the Gophers (8-10, 1-6)
Braun finished 1 of 12 from the field for four points in Minnesota's fifth consecutive loss.
The Illini led 42-28 at halftime and pushed that advantage to as many as 18 points in the second half with the Gophers trailing by double-digits for the entire half.
"Punching back from when they had their run," Bryant said of Illinois' second-half mindset. "We didn't let it go too far before we scored. We didn't have too many dead possessions, as well, when they were scoring, so just kind of going back and forth.
"We didn't get rattled. We didn't panic. ... We got ourselves some clean looks and just managed the clock once we got it over half court."
After Green was frustrated by how Illinois handled Ohio State's press defense in its previous game, the first-year Illini coach was "really happy" with what saw from her team on Sunday. Illinois had only seven turnovers against Minnesota, which cranked up its press in an effort to get back into the game in the fourth quarter.
"We still had a handful of empty possession when we were up 12 to 15 (points), where we really could have put it away," Green said. "We're learning. We still have to continue to close those out. We made big plays when we had to, got some big rebounds down the stretch when we had to, and we've been talking about finishing games and finishing plays and I thought we did that (Sunday)."
Forward Rose Micheaux had 24 points 14 rebounds — both game-highs — for the Gophers.
Illinois is back in action against No. 6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday inside State Farm Center. The Illini lost 65-61 to the Hoosiers on Dec. 4 in Bloomington, Ind., in their Big Ten opener.