Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.