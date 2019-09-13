+24 Prep Football: Monticello vs. STM 2019 Monticello vs. St. Thomas More in a prep football game at Monticello High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

MONTICELLO — Cully Welter had no idea what was coming.

Until maybe 48 hours before a purple and gold sign, reading “STATE CHAMPIONS 3A-2018,” was unveiled on part of the chain-link fence beyond the south end zone at Monticello’s football field.

“It was supposed to go at the top of the scoreboard,” Welter said, “but it didn’t fit.”

No matter. The 2019 Sages filled the scoreboard plenty Friday night.

Hayden Graham returned two of his squad’s six interceptions for touchdowns, Nic Tackels connected with Matt Kerr on a pair of lengthy passing scores and Monticello used a big second half to roll past St. Thomas More 51-19 in the Sages’ first home game since last year’s 3A state semifinal win over Carlinville.

“I kind of forgot how exciting our home games were,” said Tackels, who also rushed for a TD and picked off two passes on defense for Monticello (2-1, 2-1 Illini Prairie Conference). “It was just so electric. It never gets old.”

The Sages led the Sabers (0-3, 0-3) just 20-13 at halftime, but a Tackels heave that Kerr carried 76 yards to the end zone less than two minutes into the third quarter put Monticello in the right direction.

The duo later synced up on a 60-yard throw-and-catch to add to the lead.

STM quarterback Jason Brown completed a 35-yard scoring toss to Dawson Magrini to go with a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Averi Hughes. Monticello, however, improved defensively after losing 40-14 in Week 2 at Chillicothe IVC.

“We’re a work in progress,” Welter said. “Nothing is going to come easy for us this year.”