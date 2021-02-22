COCOA, Fla. — Bret Bielema made his fourth addition to Illinois football's Class of 2021 on Monday when Florida defensive back Kionte Curry gave his verbal commitment to the program.
"My Next Move Is My Best Move," Curry wrote on Twitter to go with an image of himself in front of a "COMMITTED" banner and alongside the phrase "#FAMILLY," the hashtag Bielema and his assistants have been using in recruiting efforts.
Curry earlier Monday announced his decommitment from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, via a note that ended "but I think my next move is my best move."
Curry is a three-star athlete out of Cocoa (Fla.) High School who played for a 10-1 team during his senior season of 2020. Curry amassed 32 tackles, one interception and 10 pass deflections while also handling punting duties for the Tigers.
Curry, who is listed as a receiver on his Rivals page, also held offers from Central Florida, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Marshall, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington State, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.
He joins running back Joshua McCray, linebacker Dwayne Johnson and tight end Lucas Althaus in pledging to the Illini from the Class of 2021 after Bielema's Dec. 19 hiring. McCray and Johnson both have signed a National Letter of Intent, while Althaus verbally committed in late January.