CHAMPAIGN — It actually took some time for Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood to run down everything Matthew Mayer could bring on the offensive end of the floor this season.
Mayer has shown the ability to be an elite three-point shooter in his time so far in Champaign. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing is a tough shot-maker, too, with a reliable game in the post and is what Underwood called “an uncanny ball handler” that can get to his spots.
Big scoring games could easily happen for the Baylor transfer. His focus? Try the other end of the court.
“My biggest personal goal, and this is what I’m really aiming for,” Mayer said, “is winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.”
It’s not a new goal Mayer is pursuing. A similar one was written on his mirror last season in Waco, Texas. A Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award was what he desired. And it wasn’t an outlandish thought.
Mayer ranked in the Top 25 nationally — and second only to West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien in the Big 12 — in steal percentage as a junior during the 2020-21 season.
That’s his main strength, but Mayer is also sneaky good as a shot blocker. Last season he was one of two Big 12 guards, Texas Tech’s Mylik Wilson the other, to rank in the Top 40 nationally in block percentage.
That Mayer couldn’t put those two together in the same season ultimately hurt his chances at last year’s run at Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Osabuohien shared it with Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse and Mayer’s Baylor teammate Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — the first three-way tie in conference history. Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell rounded out the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
“I put myself in that conversation,” Mayer said. “I think I’ve been an underrated defensive player for most of my career. I think people are starting to realize I’m a good defender, but I hope to take it to the next level this year. I know it will help our team.”
Mayer has regularly discussed his defensive goals with Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier. The former Illini guard was a three-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection, and Mayer said his time with Frazier discussing different defensive styles and techniques has already paid dividends.
Those conversations actually went a step further than just coach and player talking about the finer points of defensive play.
“We have a contract,” Frazier said. “The paper is on my desk. He said he wants to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. I’m going to hold him to it. Let’s put it that way.”
Mayer’s physical makeup is what makes him a potential Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year candidate. His length at 6-9 playing on the perimeter helps, but he’s also able to guard multiple positions.
Illinois intends to go position-less this season. That means as much on the defensive end as it does offensively in what will be a regular five-out look from the Illini.
“We have guys that can move and change positions and guard different spots,” Frazier said. “He’s another one of those guys that can play and guard virtually any position because of his length and athleticism. A guy like him? Just put him all over the floor. He can guard 3s. He can guard 4s. He can switch ball screens. I’m excited about his range and versatility defensively.”
What Mayer did consistently in four seasons at Baylor was force turnovers. Steals are his thing. Fueled by more than just his length.
“He’s a guy that has tremendous, tremendous anticipation and has very quick hands,” Underwood said.
Better anticipatory skills than anyone Illinois had on the roster last season. Better even than two-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection Trent Frazier, who gunned for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in his final two seasons. His best single-season steal percentage mark in five years never matched Mayer’s best from the 2020-21 season.
“He plays the passing lanes better than any kid we’ve had the last few years,” Chester Frazier said. “What he has is great anticipation for steals and deflections.”
Mayer found himself a bit behind his teammates when he arrived in Champaign in July after finishing his degree at Baylor. A lingering back injury also kept him sidelined — even after official practices started at the end of last month — but he’s managed to lead Illinois in steals in practice when he’s been on the court.
Mayer has also found a way to lead. His late arrival meant that took some time, too. Underwood said he sees the rest of the team gaining confidence in what the 23-year-old Austin, Texas, native can do and that Mayer is starting to assert himself more.
“My leadership style isn’t so much teaching these younger guys anything,” Mayer said. “They got here by themselves. They’re talented. I just bring an intensity in practice. You can ask anybody. I’m a mad man in practice and just try to lead by example like that. It takes that level of consistency and effort to do big things. I just try to bring the level up.”
Especially on the defensive end.