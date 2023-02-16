Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Consider it a defensive outlier.
Few teams have gouged the Illinois defense as thoroughly and successfully as Penn State did Tuesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. In terms of efficiency numbers, it was the Illini’s second worst defensive performance of the season trailing only the absolute beating Missouri handed them at Braggin’ Rights.
There were clear similarities between the two.
Missouri’s Kobe Brown went for 31 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. The Tigers made 64 percent of their twos and 50 percent of their threes. Penn State’s Jalen Pickett went full takeover in Tuesday’s 93-81 win by the host Nittany Lions with 41 points, eight assists and two rebounds. The fifth-year senior guard played a big role in Penn State shooting 72 percent on twos and 43 percent on threes.
It was the antithesis of what Illinois had become defensively in the new year. A change that began to take clear form in the wake of another double-digit road loss to start 2023 at Northwestern. A change that’s been partially fueled by the defensive improvement of freshmen Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.
Harris has the best defensive rating of the three.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a menace when Illinois was still pressing full court, but he’s figured out how to be effective following the reversion to what passes for last season’s defensive scheme and boasts the highest defensive box plus/minus in the rotation.
Rodgers has the positional versatility to guard at least 1-4 and is arguably one of the team’s better on-ball defenders. Quick enough to hang with guards. Strong enough at 6-6 and 200 pounds to absorb some blows in the post from opposing bigs.
Epps might be more wired to score than the other two, but even he has improved at the defensive end through 24 games.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood even gave a lofty Da’Monte Williams comparison for the freshman guard.
“It’s very rare, and we’re very well aware of, one, their commitment to it, to that side of the ball,” Underwood said about his freshmen trio’s defensive efforts so far this season. “It’s unusual to see that. I have great appreciation. That’s why I love those freshmen. Their approach to basketball is about the winning side.
“It’s not about, ‘How many points do I score?’ Even Jayden, who was a prolific scorer in high school, is taking unbelievable pride in what he’s doing on the defensive side. It doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates, and it sure doesn’t go unnoticed by us coaches.”
Rodgers has always considered himself a strong defender. He’s from Saginaw, Mich. That’s just what they do.
But Rodgers’ arrival in Champaign this past summer was a bit of an eye opener. Defense at the Big Ten level was going to be different.
“I had so many wakeup calls when I first got on campus,” Rodgers said. “I thought I was a good defender, but this summer, I really got tested a lot. Going up against guys like (Terrence Shannon Jr.) and Matt (Mayer) and Coleman (Hawkins) has been extremely good for me.”
Rodgers said he and his fellow freshmen are still learning at the defensive end. Part of that’s just giving the right effort and locking in during practice. They also put in extra film work studying other players and how they were successful defensively. Lots of clips of former Illini Trent Frazier in those sessions.
“In high school, I think everybody can guard one-on-one, but when you put in ball-screen coverages and help-side defense and things like that it gets a little tricky,” Rodgers said. “I think defense is just all about effort and wanting to do it. We all know that’s going to help us win, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Effort is important. So is a deeper understanding of defensive principles. That’s where Underwood said freshmen can struggle the most.
“Most high schoolers have no idea how to play defense,” the Illinois coach said. “They play because they score on offense. You start talking terminology — jumping to the ball, seeing both, crackdowns — most of them have never heard it. If they have, it still happens now at a different speed.
“You just don’t learn them overnight. It takes time to create habits. You’re only as strong as your weakest link, so you can’t put a weak link out there or the other four guys are negated. That’s the challenge with freshmen. It makes it very hard to play. That’s why veterans have such an advantage. They understand. But this group has really bought into that and really committed themselves to that, and they’re making fewer and fewer mistakes.”