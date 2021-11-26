TOLONO — Austin McDaniel knows how the Unity football program operates better than pretty much all of his teammates.
It’s because the 5-foot-9, 275-pound senior defensive tackle is a four-year starter with the Rockets. A rare, singular feat for any player during coach Scott Hamilton’s tenure with the Rockets that started in 1994 and is featuring the program’s sixth state championship game in the past 28 seasons on Friday evening.
“He’s the only kid that I’ve ever had start as a freshman,” Hamilton said. “We knew early on he was going to be a really good player.”
McDaniel has proven his potential — and then some — this fall for the Rockets. He has compiled 86 tackles to go along with a team-high six sacks, causing constant disruption for opposing offensive lines.
That’s how he likes it.
And that’s what he plans on doing again Friday when Unity (13-0) plays Byron (13-0) at 4 p.m. Friday in the Class 3A state championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
“If I do my job, it makes you feel good,” McDaniel said. “I like firing off the ball and the physicality of the defensive line. We’ve got an athletic team, and everybody is accountable.”
McDaniel and his fellow defensive line starters have done their job well all postseason after helping the Rockets finish the regular season undefeated and with an Illini Prairie Conference championship. Fellow senior Oran Varala (5-11, 225) starts next to McDaniel at the other defensive tackle spot. Junior defensive ends Nick Nosler (6-2, 180) and Kyus Root (5-9, 180) flank the two interior linemen.
“All four of them are studs,” Unity senior linebacker Grant Albaugh said. “They’re all tough sons of guns. I wouldn’t want anyone else in front of me.”
Byron will run a wing-T offense featuring three running backs who will get their fair share of carries in 5-10, 175-pound senior Austin Binkey (1,228 rushing yards on 151 carries, 16 touchdowns), 5-11, 160-pound senior Ethan Palzkill (801 rushing yards on 88 carries, 10 TDs) and 5-7, 180-pound senior Andrew Claunch (535 rushing yards on 115 carries, nine TDs).
The responsibility of making sure the Tigers don’t get on track offensively will fall on how well Nosler, McDaniel, Varala and Root play. Hamilton doesn’t mince his words, either, when it comes to what he expects out of them on Friday.
“The No. 1 thing is they’ve got to stay playing on the line of scrimmage,” Hamilton said. “As long as they’re not getting driven back into the backfield, that will allow our linebackers to get over the top and make plays. That’ll be the key trying to defend those guys.”
Besides McDaniel’s production, Nosler is Unity’s second-leading tackler with 97 stops to go along with five sacks. Root (59 tackles, one sack) and Varala (50 tackles, one sack) can make big plays, as well.
McDaniel, Nosler, Root and Varala all have another item in common besides trying to get after the quarterback and stymie running backs. They’ll all find themselves in the lineup for Unity wrestling this season, with the quartet filling key slots in the upper weight classes for coach Logan Patton’s program that has thrived in recent years.
What they do on the mat is beneficial to what they do on the football field. And a main reason why the quartet haven’t turned their full attention to wrestling just yet — the Rockets host Centennial and Danville next Thursday in a triangular — with Unity football one win away from a historic first state championship.
“Those guys have great balance. They play with their hands. They understand leverage. All the things that you want with a defensive lineman, they have all those attributes,” Hamilton said. “That’s probably what makes them the best is they know they’re in one-on-one battles all the time, and they thrive in those moments.”