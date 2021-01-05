CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football defense has taken numerous hits since the 2020 season ended, with the losses of Jake Hansen, Milo Eifler and Nate Hobbs to the NFL draft and Owen Carney Jr. to the transfer portal.
Jamal Woods is not continuing that trend.
The Illini's starting defensive tackle will return to Champaign-Urbana for a fifth college season, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. Woods is exercising an extra year of eligibility permitted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My clock is ticking, I have no time to stop now," Woods wrote along with orange and blue heart emojis. "LET'S WORK."
Woods is a four-year starter at Illinois, playing in 28 games overall. The 6-foot-2, 275-pounder out of Hueytown, Ala., competed in four games during the 2020 campaign while dealing with multiple injuries, contributing four tackles and half a sack.
Woods' career stat line with the Illini includes 55 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Woods is the first senior defensive lineman to announce he'll remain with Illinois in 2021, following Carney's transfer portal decision last week. Isaiah Gay and Roderick Perry II are other seniors in that unit who still have a choice to make.