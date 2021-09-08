ST. JOSEPH — Justin Tomaska’s Champaign Central volleyball players had their backs so firmly against the wall Tuesday night that the Maroons could’ve been mistaken for paintings.
Central trailed unbeaten St. Joseph-Ogden 24-21 in the second set. After the Spartans already had won the opening game in their own gymnasium, surrounded by a vibrant student section in one set of bleachers and a boisterous junior varsity lineup in the other.
Literally no room for error.
“I just said, ‘We’ve got to play smart volleyball. We’ve got to have great volleyball IQ to end this set and just work for every single point,’” Tomaska said. “And they did their best.”
The Maroons’ best was good enough for a stunning turnaround.
Central produced the second set’s final five points, then rode the ensuing momentum to a three-set triumph — 22-25, 26-24, 25-16 — that provided the Maroons (4-4) a signature nonconference outcome.
“That was a turning point for our season against great competition,” Tomaska said. “Early on, we’ve been playing a lot of good teams, and we just haven’t had that finish where we wanted to be. The second set really just gave us a ton of confidence.”
Central’s previous two weeks have been filled with difficult tests. Two matches against Mahomet-Seymour, one against Unity and one against Rochester — all resulting in defeat.
SJ-O (6-1) appeared to be sending the Maroons down a similar path when senior outside hitter Kennedi Burnett finished one of her event-high 15 kills to push the Spartans to match point.
“They were just in the zone,” Tomaska said of his players at that point. “They weren’t paying attention to any outside things, and that’s what we’ve been preaching. I think the first match against Mahomet the big crowd just affected us completely. And I’ve been preaching that ever since: Don’t let outside voices affect our game.”
With the SJ-O student section and other fans rhythmically clapping in anticipation of a knockout blow, junior setter Olivia Gustafsson notched her only kill of the night to keep Central alive.
Sophomore libero Cricket Wagner stepped to the service line knowing she needed to be perfect. She responded with two consecutive aces — one receiving assistance from a low basketball backboard — to tie the set at 24.
“I was pretty nervous,” Gustafsson said. “Whoever was serving, I was like, ‘Oh, you better make it.’ But I was pretty excited. I felt like we could actually bring it back and win that game.”
A Spartans timeout did nothing to slow Central. Junior middle Meg Rossow threw down a kill to force another SJ-O stoppage at 25-24 Maroons. Senior outside hitter Sydnie Williams finished things off with a kill of her own on the next point.
“We always tell our kids defense wins ballgames, and (Tuesday) that’s what happened,” Spartans coach Abby McDonald said. “I just felt like Central’s defense was really top-notch.”
That was true in the first set, as well, with the Maroons posting four blocks. SJ-O simply fought through it as the trio of Burnett, senior middle Ashley Eldridge and sophomore outside hitter Addie Roesch combined for nine kills during that stretch.
The Spartans had plenty of offensive success in the second set, too. Burnett was actively hitting into blocks and getting the ball to drop straight to the hardwood below.
Central just cobbled together enough attacking prowess of its own to prevail.
The final set was an entirely different animal. SJ-O racked up numerous attack errors, including separate strings of four and three in a row.
“They had a really quick offense that was giving our defense some trouble,” McDonald said. “Our kids kept fighting for it, and that’s all I can really ask of them at this point in the year.”
Tomaska credited Gustafsson’s setting style with keeping the Spartans off-balance.
“We adjusted our sets a little bet, what tempos we were running. ... She just wasn’t being predictable,” Tomaska said. “She’s just starting to finally get that groove going.”
Gustafsson finished with 24 assists distributed pretty evenly among her teammates. Rossow, senior middle Olivia Jackson and senior outside hitter Lauren Cassady each bagged seven kills to go with six from senior outside hitter Brianna Beckler and five from Williams.
“I try to trick the other team by looking like I’m going to set someone else and then switch it up right in the middle of the air. Sometimes I trick myself, which is kind of a gray area,” Gustafsson said. “I just love seeing all the girls swing and get better throughout the season.”
Beckler’s 12 digs, Wagner’s 11 digs and two blocks apiece from Rossow, Gustafsson and Jackson also aided Central’s defense.
For the Spartans, Roesch compiled 10 kills, both Eldridge and junior outside hitter Shayne Immke contributed five kills and senior middle Rachel Divan chipped in four kills to go with Burnett’s output.
Burnett added 21 digs to record a double-double and also served four aces.
Roesch notched an additional double-double with 15 digs, and senior setter Becca Steinbach made it three in that category with 29 assists and 11 digs. Senior libero Hannah Fox tossed in 10 digs for good measure.
“It’s a great match to have at this point in the season,” McDonald said. “Everything you would want them to experience, I feel like, at this part of your season, they experienced. ... Our number one goal is to be at our best come October, and matches like this really do prepare us for that.”
The Maroons have their own postseason aspirations. But they were glad to acquire a huge regular-season push on this night as well.
“It just means this is the real start to our season,” Gustafsson said. “This one really set the tone for the rest of the season and just showed us what we can get out of it and how good we can really be.”