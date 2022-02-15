CHAMPAIGN — Mia DeJesus isn’t big on smiling while she plays basketball.
It takes a special moment — or perhaps multiple positive events — for her to offer that particular emotional display.
“We said coming into this game she had to smile at least one time,” Centennial girls’ first-year coach Tamara Butler said.
DeJesus followed through on her coach’s wish after converting a layup while being fouled by a Champaign Central athlete during Monday’s Class 3A regional semifinal at Central’s Combes Gymnasium. And the senior forward had another significant reason to smile once the game reached its conclusion.
The sixth-seeded Chargers upset the third-seeded Maroons 53-39, avenging Centennial’s 57-50 loss to Central on Dec. 9.
“This means a lot to us,” Butler said. “We didn’t get a chance to play them that second time (in the regular season) because the game got canceled, so this is the game that really mattered. It was important for us to get this win.”
DeJesus played a massive role in the Chargers (11-17) acquiring their third consecutive victory, following wins against Danville and Urbana to close the regular season. The 5-foot-10 upperclassman drained three shots from beyond the three-point arc during the first half. DeJesus then went to work in the paint after intermission and finished with 22 points and six rebounds overall.
“It’s a really big win for us. We’ve been preparing for it all season,” DeJesus said. “We finally took everything we learned throughout (the season) and put it all together.”
The aforementioned and-one layup opened Centennial’s second-half scoring as the Chargers led the Maroons (13-13) by as many as 22 points.
“She gave us the spark we needed in the beginning,” Butler said. “She got us going on both sides of the floor.”
Junior Avery Loschen potted 14 points for Centennial, including three long-distance makes of her own. Senior Kate Yahnke chipped in six points and nine rebounds, and sophomore Aleah Emers provided four points and six boards.
The Chargers practiced patience offensively in the first half, committing just five turnovers and building a 25-14 lead before the break. Centennial guaranteed itself some momentum with two specific plays in the half’s waning moments.
First, freshman Maiyah Flemons ripped a rebound from the grasp of Central junior Nevaeh Essien and deposited the ball into the basket. Then, after the Chargers forced a defensive stand, junior Kennedy Ramshaw burst down the floor in transition for an easy bucket.
“This time we came with the energy. We came with wanting to win more than they did,” DeJesus said. “(We) made it to where we wanted to be bigger than them, stronger and more aggressive.”
The Maroons struggled immensely to capitalize on both shots in the paint and free throws.
Central posted a 12-of-30 ledger from the free-throw line, and one of those makes was voided by a lane violation. The Maroons only reached 20 points for the game when Centennial accidentally tossed a missed Central free throw back into the net.
“You miss that many, man, that is brutal,” Central coach Pancho Moore said. “That mentally took them way out, and I don’t think they recovered from that.”
Junior Addy McLeod paced the Maroons with 13 points, though even she had trouble with free throws. Sophomore Braelyn Alexander bucketed all seven of her points in the second half, and sophomore Carleigh Parks added six points.
Central utilized a higher-pressure defense late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth period, eventually allowing the Maroons to pull within 12 points at 43-31. But DeJesus stepped in with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in regulation as she knocked down a mid-range jumper that seemed to restore order for Centennial.
“I felt the excitement throughout the whole gym,” DeJesus said, “and that just gave me the momentum to keep pushing through.”
Central will graduate Lainey Somers and Kinsley Stillman from this season’s lineup but also will return several key athletes for its 2022-23 campaign.
“You don’t really lose. It’s a lesson,” Moore said. “Hopefully, that causes them to understand what I have to do to hold myself accountable, to come back next year better than I was.”
The Chargers will need to bring their A-plus game for Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional championship contest.
Second-seeded Lincoln (22-8) was ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll. The Railsplitters routed Centennial 59-21 on Dec. 16.
Lincoln’s athletes looked on from the Combes Gym bleachers as the Chargers and Maroons duked it out.
DeJesus believes the Railsplitters won’t see the same Centennial squad they did during that December matchup.
“We showed them that people should not see us as the underdog,” DeJesus said. “We are definitely a good team, and we’re better than a lot of teams that we’ve lost to.”
Lincoln 71, Danville 27. The seventh-seeded Vikings trailed 19-4 after one quarter and only fell further behind from there in Monday’s first Class 3A Champaign Central Regional semifinal.
Senior Nau’Tika Conaway’s 14 points and freshman Soriah Gouard’s 11 points accounted for most of the offense delivered by Danville (5-16) in a season-ending loss to the second-seeded Railsplitters.