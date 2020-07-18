ARGENTA — Mike DeMeio wasn’t looking for a new job.
He’d been a Decatur MacArthur football assistant coach for just one season after 10 years in the same role at his alma mater of Mt. Zion.
DeMeio was happy working under MacArthur head coach Derek Spates, whom DeMeio termed a hall of famer.
Then, DeMeio saw Argenta-Oreana football had an opening at the top of its coaching chain, created by Steve Kirk when he departed for a job at Monticello after three years in charge of the Bombers.
“I thought, ‘That could be a really good job for somebody,’” DeMeio said. “And then I had a friend say, ‘Why don’t you apply? That somebody could be you.’”
Fast forward to mid-July and DeMeio is one of two new football head coaches in the area — the other being Iroquois West’s Jason Thiele — trying to get all his ducks in a row during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being a really unique year with the virus has made it challenging, for sure,” DeMeio said. “There are some hurdles that no one has ever had to tackle. We’re just taking them in stride.
“Overall, I’m excited. It’s been fun. ... The kids are great, and that makes it easy.”
This is the first-ever head coaching job for the 2007 Mt. Zion graduate DeMeio, and he’s walked into a locker room familiar with recent success.
A-O went 30-5 in Kirk’s three campaigns at the helm, including a program-best 12-1 mark in 2018 that put the Bombers in the Class 1A semifinals.
“The senior class that has been here for the last three years won 30 games in three years,” DeMeio said. “They know nothing but success. ... To them, they just know, ‘This is what I do.’ They’ve taken off and run with it.”
A-O does have some key athletes to replace in 2020 — namely running back/linebacker Makail Stanley, quarterback/defensive back Josh Williams, lineman Jacob Brown and receiver/defensive back Braxton Ulrey.
DeMeio likes the mix of age and talent among his first varsity group, saying any holes among the senior class are likely to be filled by juniors, and any remaining shortcomings can be taken care of by sophomores.
What makes things difficult for DeMeio is trying to get a handle on his roster while so much pandemic-related uncertainty exists.
First, DeMeio was introducing himself via Zoom and Twitter as much as possible when he couldn’t interact with the kids in person. Then, he was trying to assess their skills and abilities before being able to put the athletes in football-centric workouts.
“We were just forced to do athletic-type drills, which is good. You get to see the kids be athletes,” DeMeio said. “Can this kid throw the ball? Can he catch it? Can he break on it as a DB? How is he as a football player?
“Yeah, I had coaches on the staff last year. ... But you still want to see it yourself a little bit.”
That last thought displays one advantage DeMeio was provided when taking on this position. Four of the assistants on Kirk’s 2019 staff stuck around at A-O, and they offer DeMeio insight from their past viewings of the returning Bombers.
Of course, there is more DeMeio would like to be achieving with his players than is permitted under IHSA pandemic guidelines. He feels 7-on-7 scrimmages would be significant in helping his kids better understand the new playbook, and prevention of physical contact among athletes also makes it tougher for DeMeio to fully institute his offensive and defensive philosophies.
But DeMeio is perhaps feeling more comfortable than outside viewers might expect given the circumstances. He knows he’s returning five offensive linemen who helped A-O average 40.2 points per contest last season, and he recognizes the Bombers’ previously-established winning culture also gives him a leg up.
Now, DeMeio will wait with his players to see if they’re allowed to put it all together on the gridiron beginning in late August.
“One of our kids had said it ... and I piggybacked that and said we don’t take every day for granted anymore,” DeMeio said. “I told a friend, ‘If I don’t ... coach football this fall or spring, it would be the first time I’m not involved in football since 1997,’ as a third-grader playing football. It’s crazy to think about that.”