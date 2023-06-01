CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is still in the point guard market. And consider RayJ Dennis' Thursday commitment to Baylor a blow to the Illini offseason, but one Brad Underwood's program can possibly manage after Wednesday night's decisions by Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins to return next season.
Dennis, the reigning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, was arguably the top point guard remaining in the transfer portal and announced his plans to commit to Baylor during a live episode with Jeff Goodman on the Field of 68 podcast on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard had a breakout 2022-23 season at Toledo, averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds to go with a 48/36/78 shooting slash.
It’s why Dennis had multiple suitors once he hit the transfer portal. The instant that happened, Illinois was seen as a potential landing spot. The Illini needed a point guard (and still do), and it would have been a homecoming of sorts for the former Oswego East star and 2019 News-Gazette All-State First Team selection.
Dennis’ commitment to the Bears puts Illinois back to square one when it comes to the point guard position. The Illini hit the transfer portal this offseason for Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask, Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon and Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier. All fifth-year players with a single season of eligibility remaining. It was an all-in approach for the 2023-24 season.
An all-in approach that’s still missing a piece. Illinois still hasn’t secured a veteran point guard this spring. There are options on the current roster, but they’re either moving someone from their true position, like Ty Rodgers, or wholly unproven at the college level like redshirt freshman Niccolo Moretti and true freshman — and not necessarily a point guard — in Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.