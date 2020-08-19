CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu has returned to Champaign.
So has Kofi Cockburn, who’s already back abusing the rims at Ubben Basketball Complex.
The Illinois men’s basketball team is finally all together.
Now the Illini are just waiting on what’s next when it comes to the 2020-21 college basketball season. Some clarity — at least when it comes to if the season will start on time in early November — is set to come in about a month from the NCAA. That’s when Illinois coach Brad Underwood will know how and when a preseason might shake out.
For now? Underwood is moving forward making what plans he can with what could be the deepest team he’s had in three-plus years at Illinois. Depth that could come in handy playing basketball during an ongoing pandemic.
“As we have seen a little bit with the bubble with the NBA and we have seen it with the TBT, I think you can fully expect to play games this year without your full roster,” Underwood said. “I think depth becomes a big part of this.”
Illinois’ depth was certainly boosted when both Dosunmu and Cockburn pulled their names from the NBA draft — Dosunmu doing so on July 31 and Cockburn following suit on Aug. 1 — and opted for another season with the Illini. Dosunmu’s return in particular gives Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff a plethora of backcourt options and resulting combinations, while the 7-foot, 290-pound Cockburn will again anchor the team’s post play.
Playing time with all those options, Underwood said, works itself out on the court. Getting the full team together in a practice setting is still to come. For now, the team is limited to small group workouts at Ubben.
“I can’t wait for practice because we’re going to have some incredibly competitive practices,” Underwood said. “Our guys have worked really hard this summer, and there’s a great chemistry that I really have admired this summer to this point. We’ve got a little time to figure all that out. I think it’s going to be a real advantage to have depth as this season moves forward.”
Underwood said he doesn’t have conversations with his players about tempering their expectations for playing time on a loaded roster. It’s more of a you want it, go earn it type of deal. Even with a deep team on paper, Underwood also made sure to note that two sit-out transfers (Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison) and four freshmen (Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo, Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb) — nearly half the scholarship players — haven’t suited up for the Illini yet.
“There’s always a learning curve,” Underwood said. “When I say it works itself out, I want guys to have high expectations. I want them to continue to work. Those freshmen have been so impressive this summer just in the questions they’ve asked and their effort in terms of how hard they’ve worked.”
A deep roster, though, could aid in Underwood’s goal for Illinois to play faster during the upcoming season. The Illini were solid in transition — particularly when Dosunmu had the ball in his hands — but ranked low nationally and near the bottom of the Big Ten in both adjusted tempo and average possession length.
“We had an unusually tough year shooting the ball last year,” Underwood said. “I think that will be behind us. I think we’ll be able to shoot the ball better, so I want to play faster. There’s a lot of minutes out there for a lot of guys with increased pace. We’ll see what the Xs and Os part of it looks like.”
The ability to play several different lineups is also a depth-driven strength. The Illinois coaching staff worked on multiple plans during the offseason, including some that didn’t include Cockburn in case he stayed in the draft. Now that the Illini big man is back, those plans shift to what the Illini can do when Cockburn is not on the court at the time.
“You’ve got a variety of options,” Underwood said, noting he could go small with Hawkins as a pick-and-pop center or work through junior big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili instead. “The thing I really, really admire about this team is their skill set and their versatility. Kofi is who Kofi is. The rest of our guys have some versatility in terms of movement and the places they could play on the court. … I don’t know what that looks like yet because we haven’t had them all together, but you could see a lot of different things.”