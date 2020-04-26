Bryan Baumgarten faced an unexpected question this spring: Do you want to return to Illinois for one more season on the men’s golf team or start the next phase of your life?
Not an easy answer.
Baumgarten calls his time at Illinois “the best 3 1 / 2 years of my life. It’s something I always will be proud of.”
But his dream was to play pro golf.
He’s going with the dream.
“I’m not going back to school,” Baumgarten said. “It was an extremely difficult decision for me.”
If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Baumgarten would have finished his senior season and turned pro anyway.
In an unprecedented move, the NCAA ruled that all senior spring athletes could return for another season.
“I was already in the mindset that I was going to go (pro). Then, I had the opportunity to go back, so it really confused me for a while,” he said. “I’ve learned so much and I love my team. I think this team we have now and next year is going to be a team that has a very good chance to win the national championship.”
Two of Baumgarten’s senior Illinois teammates, Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto, are returning.
“That made it harder,” Baumgarten said. “I came in with these guys and I wanted to finish with these guys. I look at those guys as my best friends. Leaving was inevitable, either this year or next year. I made a tough decision, and I’m at peace with it. My team and my coaches have my back. That’s really what means the most to me.”
Baumgarten considered the pros and cons of turning pro.
“I came to the conclusion that the thing that was holding me back the most was the fear of missing out on something special,” he said.
Baumgarten realized that he remains a part of the Illinois family. He is completing his spring courses and will soon earn his business degree.
Before he made his decision, Baumgarten talked it over with his family and with Illinois coach Mike Small.
“Both of us felt it would probably be wise to be able to be selfish for once, be able to play for myself,” Baumgarten said. “I’ve cared so much about the team. I’ve cared so much about the success. I wanted to represent Illinois. But if you really look at a lot of the best players in the country, they are playing for themselves to a degree. If they are doing a good job for themselves, in turn, the team gets better. That’s how golf works.”
Small offered his full support to Baumgarten.
“He’s ready to move on and test professional golf,” Small said.
They talk often, most recently on Wednesday.
“It’s an ongoing relationship,” Baumgarten said. “Just because I’m leaving, it doesn’t stop. He let me know that.”
Baumgarten appreciates Small’s guidance.
“He is definitely one of the most influential people in my life and will continue to be,” Baumgarten said. “I know he cares so much about his players. He keeps you accountable.”
After the season was called off last month, Baumgarten packed up his brown Nissan Xterra and made the two-day drive home to Sacramento, Calif. He had a pit stop in Arizona to see his brother, Brandon.
While staying with his parents, Brett and Mari, in California, Baumgarten has been able to play golf almost every day.
Soon, there will be another drive. His parents had long planned to move from California to South Carolina, near Greenville.
So, Baumgarten will load up the Xterra again, with a layover in Champaign-Urbana.
“We got it serviced,” Baumgarten said.He still has some belongings at the apartment he shared in C-U with teammates Feagles and Tadiotto.
Baumgarten plans to play in minitour events during the summer “just to stay competitive.”
Long term, Baumgarten will go overseas to try the European Tour Q School, which is scheduled for September.
“I’ve always had a fascination with Europe,” Baumgarten said. “There are a lot of good opportunities there, and it’s a lifestyle that while you’re young I think it would be enjoyable to take advantage of.”
He will see some familiar faces. Former Illini Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry are European Tour regulars.
The current golf season is in flux because of COVID-19. Of all the pro sports, golf appears to be the easiest to play safely.
“We’re fortunate,” Baumgarten said. “We’re outside we can be at a safe space. For me, the hardest part right now is finding the competition and traveling.
“It’s a really hard situation for the world right now. I’m grateful for what I have and what I’m able to do.”
When he looks back at his Illinois career, Baumgarten knows he played against high quality players. And held his own.
Some of the players are now on the PGA Tour.
“It’s something I believe I am good enough to do,” Baumgarten said. “That’s just the way my path is going right now. I couldn’t be more excited and couldn’t be more focused on it.”
He has a career plan. And a desired destination: the PGA Tour.
“It’s all on me now,” Baumgarten said. “If I want to succeed, it’s on me. I can’t have other people hold me up when I’m struggling. It’s 100 percent on me. That motivates me and it calms me down.”