Originally, a meet wasn’t scheduled to take place at Judah Christian’s sprawling Field of Dreams complex in southwest Champaign on Thursday evening.
And the annual Saber Corn Classic that St. Thomas More hosts at the start of the season was supposed to include close to 30 schools competing in two massive varsity races.
High school cross-country during the COVID-19 era requires some interesting tweaks to be conducted safely.
Longtime IHSA race starter Bob Rice admitted as much prior to the first of five races Saturday outside STM’s campus in north Champaign, telling the assembled runners, “This is unlike any start you’ve ever had, and you may not have a start like this again.”
But both Judah and STM officials proved larger-scale events still can transpire — as long as certain measures are put into place to have a meet abide by IHSA pandemic-related restrictions.
“My biggest concern for me right now is with my mask and my glasses fogging up, and I’m more concerned about what I’m going to fall over,” Rice said with a laugh. “All the coaches have been very aware of the situation. They’re doing their best, the athletes are doing their best and it’s a good thing.”
Rice sent off runners at both the Field of Dreams on Thursday and STM’s course on Saturday. And neither showcase was what a frequent cross-country viewer might consider normal.
Judah Christian’s meet involved four schools — the host Tribe, Monticello, Tuscola and Uni High — and included a girls’ race followed by a boys’ race. Both started and ended on the facility’s track, with athletes from different teams assigned to certain lanes and lined up one after another in those lanes.
The consensus from athletes and coaches afterward was that this style of start wasn’t too burdensome. Some fans still attended and cheered on athletes from a specific area of the course, close to where the race began and ended. But they largely were separated from the runners.
“I was a little nervous about how things were going to go, but overall it seemed like it went well,” Uni High coach Rachael Brewer said. “I didn’t feel like we were unsafe or anyone was unsafe. It made me feel good. All the spectators were in masks.”
Judah Christian athletic director Tom Zielke and Tribe cross-country coach Gary Garrison quickly got to work establishing a first-time meet for the Field of Dreams once they realized numerous larger-scale events were being canceled because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
“We looked certainly at the rules and regulations of the IHSA and saw that we could do it,” Zielke said. “A major reason why we did it was we, like a lot of schools, are losing a lot of our meets.”
Zielke said the track was chosen as each race’s beginning and end spot because there are defined marks on its surface that could replace a typical start line and finish chute. Every other lane on the track was utilized as well to create additional distance between runners at the start.
“If we had a typically schedule like we normally have, we probably wouldn’t host because we’d be able to get into all the meets (we had scheduled),” Zielke said. “We’re hoping to do another meet later in the season.”
Garrison was tasked with charting the new course, which snaked through the Field of Dreams’ large grass expanse and around the included baseball diamond, softball field and a large retention pond in three nearly-equal loops. He said it took “several days” to finalize the layout.
“I’ve been on it with a (measuring) wheel and gone around this course several times and tried to figure out, ‘Can I make a mile and a half course out of this?’ Didn’t work,” Garrison said. “Now if I make a mile course out of it I’ve got to have some of it on the track, and ... the IHSA (rules say) you have to have a 100-yard minimum straightaway to start with. ... I just had to measure and measure and measure.”
So too did STM cross-country coach Andrew Wszalek in reworking the Saber Corn Classic course, which typically hosts programs from as far away as Indiana.
Thirteen teams were present this year on a course that was significantly wider than its predecessor, as a means of trying to better distance runners.
“We’ve expanded our typical 1-mile, three-lap course into a mile and a half and two laps to give them a little more space around the grounds so they’re not overlapping,” Wszalek said. “The old course, there was not too much overlap. This is just even more (spread out) because we have the space out here, so we’re taking more advantage of it.”
STM also utilized a format consisting of flights in holding five separate races. Each team’s top three girls’ runners were sent off first, followed by each team’s top three boys’ runners. Then, the team’s No. 4 through 6 runners — one group of girls and one group of boys — and the team’s No. 7 alternate runner of both genders had the chance to tour the course.
“I took a page out of St. Teresa’s book,” said Wszalek, referencing a meet hosted by the Decatur school. “It certainly seemed to be working out for them, and it was inspired by the Cow Chip (Classic in Chrisman).”
Athletes at STM briefly had to come together not far after the start line, funneled across a timing pad that activated individual chips that track their efforts. As at the Field of Dreams, the Saber Corn Classic ended on the school’s track.
Spectators also were not permitted at STM’s meet, though some were visible at different areas away from the course.
“It feels somewhat par for the course with everything,” Wszalek said. “We’re finding a silver lining in everything.”
Rice had to change up his routine as well. He and other IHSA officials have been required to purchase electronic whistles, which prevent individuals from blowing on a traditional whistle and potentially spreading COVID-19 in the process.
“The IHSA does a very good job of keeping in contact with all the schools and saying, ‘This is what we’re up against. Here’s the things we recommend for officials,’” Rice said. “It just all makes sense.”