Josh Imatorbhebhe didn’t want to settle for anything but the best.
Which is why the former Illinois wide receiver has spent the past few months preparing for the NFL draft in Arizona at EXOS training facility along the likes of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
“It’s the Disneyland of training,” Imatorbhebhe said on Monday, a little more than a week away from when he and several other former Illini will go through pro day on the UI campus. “Just getting in that environment kind of lets you prepare yourself. ... It’s like, when in Rome do as the Romans do.”
The Illini’s leading receiver each of the last two seasons — who declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 17 — was a bit more blunt in characterizing what EXOS can offer.
“They’re really technical. It’s not like a college workout to where they’ll try to kill you or you’ll condition your (butt) off,” the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Imatorbhebhe said. “It’s a slow and gradual build, and they really teach functional movements and efficient movements to maximize your efforts.”
Imatorbhebhe is prepping for the Illini’s pro day on March 17 that will serve as an attempt to impress pro scouts in attendance. Imatorbhebhe is attempting to become the first Illinois receiver to be drafted since 2012, when A.J. Jenkins was taken 30th overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
“There’s a lot of nervous anticipation because it’s not like college where you’re kind of in control ... in terms of the team you want to play for,” said Imatorbhebhe, who transferred to the Illini from Southern California prior to the 2019 season. “It’s a little nerve-racking, but if anything, it makes me double down and focus on the things I can control.”
Imatorbhebhe produced 55 receptions for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns in his two seasons at Illinois, which ended two days prior to the 2020 Illini’s season finale at Penn State. Imatorbhebhe declined to utilize an extra year of eligibility being offered by the NCAA amid the pandemic.
“I just felt in my heart that’s what the right thing was to do. I felt at peace about it,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I feel like I did everything that I could have done at that time leading up to it.”
Offensive lineman Kendrick Green, linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Nate Hobbs will join Imatorbhebhe at Illinois’ pro day.
Imatorbhebhe said he’s kept in touch with all three former teammates, as well as linebacker Jake Hansen. Hansen initially announced he would enter the NFL draft, but announced his return to the Illini last week.
“For the most part, my mindset is focused a little bit more on getting to the next level and establishing myself there,” Imatorbhebhe said.
Imatorbhebhe said he never had conversations with new Illinois coach Bret Bielema or his staff about possibly returning.
Imatorbhebhe is, however, looking forward to seeing what the remaining Illini receivers can accomplish this fall.
“I hope and I pray that (Brian) Hightower emerges as the leader of the room,” Imatorbhebhe said. “But you look at guys like Dalevon Campbell, Kyron Cumby ... I’m excited to see what these guys do and how they’re able to come into their own.”
Imatorbhebhe also opened up about the “faith” he’s putting into himself in order to push through the difficulties of training in an unfamiliar location for an uncertain future.
“You’re going to be comparing yourself to every other guy that you’re training with,” Imatorbhebhe said. “Mentally, emotionally, it’s lonely. There can be some pretty dark times because sometimes it’s just you and you’re stuck with you and your thoughts. ... It takes a ton of faith in order just to exist and breathe — at least for me.”