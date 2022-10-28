CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood described it one way.
Then corrected himself.
No matter the case, the sixth-year Illinois men’s basketball coach eventually settled on the phrasing he wanted to use Friday night after the 23rd-ranked Illini’s 87-52 exhibition game victory against Quincy in front of an announced crowd of 15,051 fans at State Farm Center.
“Very sluggish,” Underwood said. “I say sluggish. Maybe that’s not the right word. Played so fast the first half, that it was ugly, which most exhibition games are, but I thought we got in a better rhythm in the second half. I thought we moved the ball. We took shots in the first half that were really out of rhythm and hard. We just never ran anything.”
The scoreboard showed that.
Especially the stat sheet, with Illinois missing its first 10 attempts from three-point range before Coleman Hawkins connected for a three-pointer from the wing to put his team ahead 29-18 with two minutes, 49 seconds left in the first half.
“A lot of the guys had first-game jitters,” Hawkins said of the Illini’s bad first half, during which Illinois had 10 turnovers and led 34-24 at the halftime break. “I think it was just a little bit of nervousness out there. We make all these plays in practice and the ball feels a little different when there is a crowd there. It was just a little shaky in the first half for a couple of people on the team.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of those players with an off night. But he wasn’t buying into the “jitters” argument as the reason.
“I just missed shots,” the Texas Tech transfer said matter of factly after a 3-for-10 shooting performance. “I work on my shooting every day. They just didn’t go in. Next shot. Next shot. ... When I don’t shoot them, that’s when we have a problem. I always trust my shot.”
The Illini didn’t need Shannon to play his best, though.
Illinois found enough success with its fast-break offense (22 points) and in the paint (52 points) — especially in the second half — to pull away for a 35-point victory.
Where the Illini were especially effective was with their press. The end result was 32 turnovers from Quincy, although Underwood seemed to indicate turnovers were more a byproduct of the way Illinois plans to play.
“Our defense is the same defense, although we’re switching, that we ran last year,” Underwood said. “All we’re doing (different) is we’re just picking it full (court). It’s not to force turnovers. It’s just to be disruptive. Especially over the course of the game, the point-guard dominant teams that run a lot of actions, we want to bother the point guard. The second half we were able to do that. We got them out of rhythm.”
A six-minute stretch in the second half is where the Illini finally put away their opponent, as RJ Melendez capped off a 14-0 run with a fast-break dunk that stretched the Illinois lead to 58-33 with 9:55 left in second half.
Melendez ended up with 15 points and four rebounds, matching Hawkins for the team lead in points. Hawkins added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double as Illinois outscored the Hawks 53-28 in the second half.
Now, the Illini have more than a full week to prepare for their season opener. And Underwood was clear about one item he’ll emphasize in getting Illinois prepared for Eastern Illinois’ visit to State Farm Center on Nov. 7.
“Until we get five guys that are communicating, you know we’re switching,” Underwood said. “There’s ball screens involved. Some of our youth showed up in that area. We have to get everyone talking. Communication is vital on the defensive end. I don’t care about the percentages or any of that. It’s the mistakes that we made on that end because of (not communicating).”