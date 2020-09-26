ST. JOSEPH — It won’t be a road race through the village streets. That much is clear.
St. Joseph-Ogden’s Spartan Classic cross-country meet is taking on a new look this year. It’s a necessity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so different. It’s almost like we’re on pause for a year,” SJ-O coach Jason Retz said. “The thing is, running in town, there was just no good way to make sure we could maintain people’s safety with the amount of workers that it takes to run the Spartan Classic. It just wasn’t feasible.”
So Retz and other SJ-O officials generated what Retz called a “next-best option.” And even though it won’t be quite the spectacle it typically is, the latest edition of the Spartan Classic is sure to feature some top-end high school distance running from the area. Boys’ and girls’ teams from Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, SJ-O and Unity will converge upon St. Joseph Community Park at 9 a.m. Saturday for a downsized version of the meet.
“It’s our COVID course,” Retz said with a chuckle. “Given the situation, we don’t really have another option. So we’re just going to make do this year.”
Quality of competition will not be a problem in either of the two varsity races.
On the boys’ side, M-S (11th in Class 2A last year), Monticello (reigning 1A state champion), SJ-O (18th in 1A) and Unity (19th in 1A) boast strong pedigrees.
In the girls’ field are M-S (18th in 2A last season), Monticello (second in 1A), SJ-O (seventh in 1A) and Unity (third in 1A).
Those teams remain solid, with nearly all currently top-25 ranked by MileSplit Illinois within their respective classes.
“Generally, about the way that it kind of turned out each year was that the times they ran ... at St. Joe would oftentimes be about what they’d run at the state meet,” Monticello coach Dave Remmert said. “The way I talk about it with the kids is it’s kind of your midterm exam. We’ve got a little over a month to go. ... It’s kind of a checkpoint for us at that race every year.”
That essentially remains true this fall, even without an official IHSA state meet. IHSA sectionals are slated for Oct. 29-31 ahead of an independent state meet co-hosted by ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois the following week.
“We’ll see Unity and Monticello at our conference meet, but to be able to throw Mahomet in there ... should make a deeper field than what we’re used to seeing,” Retz said. “All of those coaches are friends of mine, and so for them to be able to come and want to race together, it’s a good opportunity.”
Last season’s Spartan Classic included boys’ teams or individuals from 32 schools and girls’ squads or solo athletes from 28 schools.
This time around, Retz had to make sure each race contained no more than 50 runners to fall in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
The solution is a pair of 3-mile varsity races — one for the boys, one for the girls — involving a maximum of 10 athletes from each team.
Saturday will mark the first time a complete cross-country event is held on SJ-O’s park-based course. The Spartans were supposed to debut the layout on Sept. 8, but poor weather led to half-distance races.
Spectators are permitted. Each will be required to provide their name to a meet worker upon entry to the park, in case future COVID-19 contact tracing measures are needed.
As with other cross-country events this fall, however, the Spartan Classic will fall into a usual routine once the starter’s pistol sounds.
“It seems like every week we’re running on a course we’ve never ran on before, and so that’s hard. ... But we’re excited about it,” Remmert said. “It’s pretty cool being able to run against Unity and St. Joe ... especially because we kind of came out of the Okaw Conference and stuck in there until the very end.”