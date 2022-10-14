CHAMPAIGN — A long week has ensued for the Champaign Central volleyball team.
But a productive one, too.
The Maroons’ fifth match in four days resulted in not only a 25-9, 26-24 victory against visiting Danville on Thursday night, but also in coach Justin Tomaska’s program capturing an outright Big 12 Conference championship with a perfect league record.
“It’s really exciting. Our team has worked really hard,” said senior setter Olivia Gustafsson, who posted three kills, 19 assists, two digs and two blocks for Central (22-8, 10-0 Big 12). “It just felt relieving for this to be the last one of the week — until Saturday.”
Tomaska gave the Maroons their Friday off to rest up before they head to New Lenox on Saturday for the second time this week to finish involvement in the Autumn Knights Tournament at Lincoln-Way Central.
The Maroons played two matches in that event on Wednesday evening, going 1-1. The Maroons also defeated Normal Community on Tuesday and Washington on Monday, both on the road.
“I know they’re tired. They’re exhausted. You could see it (Wednesday) night in our second match,” said Tomaska, in his third season leading the Maroons. “Knew (Thursday) was going to be a challenge getting through, but they fought and changed their energy halfway through set two when we were down a little bit.”
The opening set versus the Vikings (6-22, 3-7) didn’t require any changes from the Maroons. After Danville scored the first two points, Central went ahead at 5-4 and never looked back.
The Maroons generated each of the first set’s final eight points, including four aces from senior Meg Rossow, a kill from senior Brooke Hasenstab and a block from Gustafsson.
Rossow actually began setting for both Gustafsson and junior Kindle Williams late in the set as Central clearly relished being able to let loose with a big lead.
“I don’t really get to hit during the season ... and I really do love hitting,” Gustafsson said. “It was really exciting to get that experience, especially during our senior night.”
The Maroons’ bench mob also stayed loud and performed a few brief skits after meaningful plays. Smiles were easy to spot across Central’s athletes as Hasenstab’s kill ended the first set.
“They’re playing together. They’re having fun. They’ve got great chemistry together,” Tomaska said. “It’s very hard to get a full group of 15 girls that gets along with each other, and they’re finding a way to bond, get together, and they just enjoy being around each other.”
Coach Jason Whitaker’s Vikings also appeared to alter their approach during the second set, refusing to make things easy for the Maroons.
Danville actually led for the majority of what turned into the final set, peaking with an 11-7 edge after a kill from sophomore Aleeya Rudy.
Central tied the set at 15 with a kill from junior Brooklynn Hubbard, again at 18 with a kill from Rossow and yet again at 22 with a block from Gustafsson. The Vikings simply kept making plays to remain afloat.
But Central finally broke through with the 1-2 punch of a Rossow kill and a Danville attack error to end the match.
“We’re just always so happy for each other and so uplifting,” Gustafsson said. “It’s just really fun to have grown as a team and to play so fun together and get better together.”
Rudy’s four kills and one block led Danville, with the Vikings also relying on two kills apiece from senior Arianna Edwards, senior Emmalee Trover and junior Lakin Alyea, and two aces from junior Maya Gagnon.
Along with Gustafsson’s production, Central received seven kills and three digs from sophomore Bridget Cassady, six kills, three assists, four digs and four aces from Rossow, three kills and two blocks from Hasenstab, and five digs from senior Ava Borbely.
All of this action preceded a celebration of the Maroons’ six seniors — Gustafsson, Rossow, Hasenstab, Borbely, Ella Price and manager Frances Donahoe. The festivities included a lengthy video with touching tributes from the girls’ family members.
“It’s obviously sad to be graduating ... but, at the same time, it’s our senior night and everyone’s coming to support us,” Gustafsson said. “So it makes it all feel better and feel more alive.”