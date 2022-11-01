CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ offseason pursuit of Tommy DeVito wasn’t on a whim. Bret Bielema hit the transfer portal with a purpose.
That Bielema was also mulling a change at offensive coordinator at that time was moot. Illinois, at minimum, needed another option at quarterback. Back-to-back offseason arm and shoulder surgeries meant Art Sitkowski, nominally the Illini’s returning starter, wouldn’t be available until summer. Adding DeVito would at least bring depth and competition to the spot.
The reality turned out even better than Illinois might have expected. DeVito grabbed hold of the Illinois offense in the spring, maintained his grasp as QB1 during fall camp and is now “in total control” of what the No. 14 Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are doing offensively heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) at Memorial Stadium.
That’s the word from Barry Lunney Jr. on his quarterback.
The first-year Illinois offensive coordinator might not have been on staff when Bielema decided on DeVito, but the results of the last eight games — and the seven months before that — have only reinforced what Lunney started to see when both he and the Syracuse transfer arrived in Champaign.
“Every guy you bring in, especially an older player, you want them to impact your roster instantly,” Lunney said Monday afternoon. “I think we can’t say enough about how Tommy has impacted our team the way he’s come in and taken control of it. I would say he’s meeting and then exceeding expectations. ... I’d 100 percent recruit him myself if I had the opportunity to do it. That’s kind of an obvious statement now. I’m not really going out on a limb now to say we’d re-recruit him all over again.”
The proof is in the results on the field. DeVito has delivered the complementary passing game to the Chase Brown rushing attack that Illinois sorely lacked last season.
Sitkowski and Brandon Peters combined to throw for 1,874 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games last season. What’s more, that duo completed just 52.1 percent of their passes.
DeVito has been both more prolific through eight games and remarkably more efficient. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound New Jersey native has completed 158 of 218 passes for 1,594 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. His 72.5 percent completion percentage heading into November puts him in firm position to break Nathan Scheelhaase’s program record of 66.7 percent in 2013.
“The way he’s operating and the way he’s playing at a really high level has afforded us to be extremely balanced in what we’re doing and efficient in what we’re doing offensively,” Lunney said. “He’s a really nice complement to what we’re doing in the run game.”
Lunney’s scheme has helped DeVito’s efficiency with a reliance on short and intermediate passing routes. Quick hitters like that have a higher level of efficiency baked in.
But DeVito still has to make the throws.
“It’s just trusting in my receivers and the offensive line giving me time to be able to make those throws,” DeVito said after completing 20 of 22 passes in Saturday’s 26-9 win at Nebraska. “We had a lot of bumps and bruises in the beginning, but we were only hurting ourselves. They weren’t stopping us at all. They’re a good football team, but at the end of the day, we were shooting ourselves in the foot. As we got going, we saw sparks.”
Those sparks are a result of the trust DeVito has in Lunney and the trust reciprocated from the Illinois offensive coordinator. They might have been thrust together in the offseason by Bielema, but it’s worked.
“I appreciate him even more because he’s played the position,” DeVito said of Lunney, who was a four-year starter at quarterback at Arkansas in the 1990s. “He’s been in this situation. He’s gone through it at one of the highest in the SEC. My trust in him is there, and I trust in the play calling. He just lets me go out and be the player that I am.”
That two-way trust has given Lunney confidence in the passing game. That what he calls will happen with the ball “going to the right guy with great timing.”
“I know he’s like any good quarterback,” Lunney said of DeVito. “He wants the ball in his hands.”
Bielema, who puts real emphasis on first impressions, got that sense in his first phone call with DeVito. It was only reinforced by the first time he visited his future quarterback in New Jersey and again in their first practice together.
“He’s engaged with getting better,” Bielema said. “Tommy has a tremendous effect on our locker room. Statistically, he’s one of the (Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 for Week 9). He’s one of the best quarterbacks in college football in their eyes. For me, he’s one of the best I’ve been around.”