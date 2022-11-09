CHAMPAIGN — Tommy DeVito didn’t sleep well after Illinois’ early September loss at Indiana.
The Illini quarterback tossed and turned. Every time he closed his eyes he’d see plays he should have made — plus some he wished he hadn’t like his fourth-quarter interception. It haunted his night.
DeVito said Illinois beat itself in that loss at Indiana. Ditto for last Saturday’s 23-15 loss at home against Michigan State. Losing to the Hoosiers and Spartans?
It was the “same, similar sucky feeling.”
“It’s just on us,” DeVito said about the most recent loss to Michigan State. “They didn’t stop us at all. It wasn’t like they had the perfect call for this. It was just us beating ourselves, whether it was a (mental error) or not doing our job to the fullest.”
The loss at Indiana was followed by a six-game winning streak. A stretch of football that saw Illinois enter the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2011 (currently No. 21). A run that also propelled the Illini into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever where they also rank No. 21 after Tuesday’s update.
“Having that loss (at Indiana) really helped us refocus and really go about having a great week of practice,” DeVito said. “Obviously, we went on that little streak, and hopefully we can do the same now. ... I think this team expects to win every single game that we play. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Tuesday’s return to practice after Monday’s off day was positive for Illinois. DeVito views it as his role to bring the energy. It was even more of a necessity after the loss to Michigan State and a bummer of a Sunday still reeling from losing for the first time in two months.
“Sunday, you’ve got to drink the medicine, learn from it and be better from it,” DeVito said. “I come out here and give them my energy. You don’t want to just have everybody moping around. We have another opportunity ahead and still everything that we want to do as a team is on the table.
“After a loss, it sucks. Everyone’s down. People aren’t blowing your phone up with congratulations. People are banged up. It feels a little worse. Getting the juices flowing and getting everyone upbeat makes a lot of difference.”
Illinois center Alex Pihlstrom described Tuesday’s practice as “intense.” The focus was on correcting the mistakes from the loss to Michigan State so there wasn’t a repeat Saturday against Purdue. Especially with the importance of that game. The Illini can remain atop the Big Ten West standings with a win against the Boilermakers and get the Purdue Cannon back to Champaign.
“We know we’ve got things to work on,” Pihlstrom said. “It’s important to fix those to be able to go out and execute on Saturday. ... It’s kind of like a reset in our eyes to see the things that built up the last couple weeks and the mistakes we made on Saturday. It’s important to correct those mistakes.”
The primary area of focus for the Illinois offense, of course, is finishing drives. The Illini put up 441 yards of total offense against Michigan State. Scoring just 15 points was the result of converting only 1 of 4 red-zone opportunities.
Moving the ball? Not an issue. Moving it all the way into the end zone? A season-long struggle that finally hurt the Illini in an eight-point defeat versus the Spartans.
“We’ve just got to score,” DeVito said. “We’ve got to lock into everyone’s detail, everyone’s assignment and get the ball in the end zone by any means. When it gets down there, the field obviously gets condensed and it’s harder to score. That’s when we need to hone in on our details and our assignments and do everything to the fullest.”