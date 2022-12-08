College football awards night is underway. A running list of the winners:
Lou Groza Award
North Carolina State kicker Christopher Dunn
Stats: 30 of 30 PATs, 24 of 25 FGs and 102 points.
Jim Thorpe Award
TCU cornerback Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson
Stats: 42 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Ray Guy Award
Rutgers punter Adam Korsak
Stats: 75 punts for 3,297 yards (44 yards per punt), long of 77 yards, 32 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 14 punts of 50-plus yards and two touchbacks.
Butkus Award & William V. Campbell Trophy
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell
Stats: 115 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one touchdown; Top FBS scholar-athlete.
Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt
Stats: 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Mackey Award
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
Stats: 52 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns; six carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
Rimington Trophy & Outland Trophy
Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi
The unbeaten Wolverines rushed for nearly 3,159 yards and had 5,895 yards of total offense this season.
Bednarik Award & Nagurski Trophy
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
Stats: 51 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup and one touchdown.
Doak Walker Award
Texas running back Bijan Robinson
Stats: 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns; 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns.
Davey O'Brien Award
TCU quarterback Max Duggan
Stats: 230 of 368 passing for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions; 112 carries for 404 yards and six touchdowns.
***
Illinois' Chase Brown and Devon Witherspoon have already made history as finalists for the Doak Walker Award and Jim Thorpe Award, respectively.
No Illini running back has ever made it this far into the college football awards cycle. Neither has any Illini defensive back. Brown and Witherspoon are now the trendsetters.
Will they take it one step further and win a national award? They'll found out soon with the ceremony underway now on ESPN. Here's a look at what Brown and Witherspoon have accomplished compared to their award competitors:
Doak Walker Award finalists
𝐃𝐨𝐚𝐤 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭@chasebrown____ #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/QNM42sE4sp— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 29, 2022
Chase Brown, Illinois
Brown has rushed a school record 328 times this season for 1,643, which is just short of Mikel Leshoure's single-season record, and 10 touchdowns. The Illini running back has also caught 27 passes for 240 yards and three more scores. While he didn't have the monster single-game performances of 200-plus rushing yards like he did twice in 2021, Brown was more consistent this fall with 10 100-yard games in 12 opportunities.
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Robinson led the Longhorns with 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 222 pound running back out of Tucson, Ariz., also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson's most productive game came in Texas' Nov. 5 win against Kansas State where he rushed 30 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.
Blake Corum, Michigan
Corum barely played in the Wolverines' regular season finale in "The Game" against Ohio State while dealing with an injury and was also sparsely used early in the season in a blowout win against Hawaii. Yet he still rushed 247 times for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was less of a threat in the passing game with 11 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown.
Jim Thorpe Award finalists
𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭@DevonWitherspo1 #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/lAuQUkSZtz— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 29, 2022
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Opposing teams were widely unsuccessful throwing Witherspoon's direction this season. Not that it stopped them. The Illini cornerback simply turned away most of the attempts. Per Mel Kiper via ESPN charting, Witherspoon allowed just 16 catches on 54 targets this fall and gave up zero touchdowns while finishing with 14 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Another "undersized" cornerback at 5-foot-9, Hodges-Tomlinson had 42 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble for the the College Football Playoff-bound Horned Frogs. All but the forced fumble were career highs for Hodges-Tomlinson, who was dominant in TCU's win against Texas with three pass breakups and an interception.
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Phillips was the takeaway leader among the three finalists with six interceptions, which was double his closest Utah teammate and one off the national lead. The 5-10 cornerback also had 24 tackles, six pass breakups (all in the second half of the season) and scored two defensive touchdowns.