Devon Witherspoon podium
Devon Witherspoon speaks with the media late Thursday night at the NFL draft in Kansas City, Mo., after the Seattle Seahawks selected the former Illini cornerback with the fifth pick in the first round.

 Joey Wright/The News-Gazette

Devon Witherspoon was likely never going to slide out of the top 10 of this year's NFL draft. Not with the level of interest in the physical Illinois cornerback. The Seattle Seahawks made sure that didn't happen Friday night, drafting Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick. 

The reaction from the football world to Seattle's selection? Consider it overwhelmingly positive.

Witherspoon's profile coming out of high school was just a little bit different than the rest of the players selected at the top of this year's draft. To think he was on campus at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before his academics got sorted and Lovie Smith got him to Illinois.

Here's what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about his newest cornerback.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is a noted Seahawks fan. She was pleased with Friday night's turn of events.

And CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, an Illinois fan, was just as happy.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

