Devon Witherspoon was likely never going to slide out of the top 10 of this year's NFL draft. Not with the level of interest in the physical Illinois cornerback. The Seattle Seahawks made sure that didn't happen Friday night, drafting Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick.
Devon Witherspoon got a very special call from his @IlliniFootball brothers right after getting drafted by the @Seahawks. 🧡 @DevonWitherspo1— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
The reaction from the football world to Seattle's selection? Consider it overwhelmingly positive.
It's #Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. A high pick for a CB, but the consensus top player at his position. https://t.co/7CC67Z0Ft6— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023
my scouting report on Devon Witherspoon 👀 https://t.co/rHPjC0pLfJ pic.twitter.com/QrZdsTkWXD— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 28, 2023
The toughest player pound-for-pound in this draft is Devon Witherspoon.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023
The Seahawks just got one of the feistiest cornerbacks we've seen in a long time. He's going to fit in perfectly in Seattle and be an absolute tone setter for that defense.
Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon - what a duo at CB for the #Seahawks@MatthewBerryTMR @croucherJD @NBCSEdgeFB pic.twitter.com/O89DL1joYJ— Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 28, 2023
This is fascinating. Perhaps the cleanest prospect in the draft, but a clear departure from what Seattle's had at corner over the years. https://t.co/GugJAeCcsp— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023
Witherspoon's profile coming out of high school was just a little bit different than the rest of the players selected at the top of this year's draft. To think he was on campus at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before his academics got sorted and Lovie Smith got him to Illinois.
The Top-10 picks as high school recruits:— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 28, 2023
1. Bryce Young (Panthers): 5-star
2. CJ Stroud (Texans): 4-star
3. Will Anderson (Texans): 5-star
4. Anthony Richardson (Colts): 4-star
5. Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks): 0-star
6. Paris Johnson (Cardinals): 5-star
7. Tyree Wilson… pic.twitter.com/KAYD6HgWrB
Here's what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about his newest cornerback.
Pete Carroll said Devon Witherspoon’s makeup reminds him of Troy Polamalu. “He’s physical, he’s tough, he’s got an attitude, he’s gonna bring it.” John Schneider said Witherspoon is one of the most physical players in this draft regardless of position. pic.twitter.com/SP6X6rv6FT— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 28, 2023
Why did the Seahawks pick cornerback Devon Witherspoon over defensive tackle Jalen Carter?— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 28, 2023
It has more to do with who and how Witherspoon is than what Carter is not.
Pete Carroll likens Witherspoon to Troy Polamalu.
Enough said. @thenewstribune https://t.co/moAGctfrGr
ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is a noted Seahawks fan. She was pleased with Friday night's turn of events.
“Witherspoon” is another way to say “Looking for love” pic.twitter.com/OazuRlEojV— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 27, 2023
A few stats:— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2023
-QBR of 5.2 in coverage (1st)
-EPA/play was -0.83 (1st)
-1.4 PBU/game (1st)
You get the idea….
And CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, an Illinois fan, was just as happy.
Watching Devon Witherspoon go top five pic.twitter.com/QDKQZPlu9Z— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 28, 2023
Somebody go back to August and tell me Devon Witherspoon would be drafted ahead of Jalen Carter.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 28, 2023