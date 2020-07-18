CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman estimates the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has administered approximately 1,000 COVID-19 tests. That includes pre- and post-quarantine testing for the 165 student-athletes from five sports who have made their return to campus, as well as weekly testing for those same student-athletes since.
The total number of tests is the only statistic related to testing the DIA has shared. The number of positive — and negative — tests has not been disclosed. More than 70 other universities with FBS football programs have announced their testing results.
Illinois has chosen not to do the same. Associate athletic director Randy Ballard, who is Illinois’ director of sports medicine, cited both HIPPA and FERPA — federal privacy acts — for the restraints put on what the university can disclose about its COVID-19 testing.
“For me, most importantly, I feel a tremendous responsibility for looking out for our young peoples’ physical and mental health,” Ballard also said.
“Knowing that we all want to know what’s going on with athletes — be it pro or collegiate athletes — I think it’s really important that our young people know there’s not someone out there that heard if we had a basketball player positive that’s going to start contacting them on social media saying, ‘Is it you? What’s going on? Who’s positive?’
“I think this is a difficult situation enough as it is for all of us, but especially 18- to 22-year-old young adults. We really tried to kind of insulate them the best we can and really look out for them and their well being and their mental health.”
The DIA developed its testing protocols in conjunction with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, McKinley Health center on campus and Carle Foundation Hospital. That’s how Illinois landed on a test-quarantine-test process for student-athletes returning to campus. It takes two negative tests to exit the minimum 72-hour quarantine.
An antibody test is also administered during the initial intake of student-athletes on campus.
“There is still a lot to be learned about the antibodies, and I’m very grateful for a host of people on this campus and in this community I’ve talked to about antibody testing,” Ballard said. “One of the concerns around COVID is its affect on the cardiovascular system. Knowing if someone’s been exposed or possibly had COVID in the past was important for us to understand.
“That’s why we chose to include antibody testing. Not all of our fellow Big Ten institutions are doing that, but we felt in terms of really just doing the best job we can to protect the health and well being of our student-athletes it was important information to know. … If we have somebody who has antibodies, they follow up with their team physicians, go through appointments and identify if we need to do any further testing just to ensure their well being as we return them back to sports.”
The weekly tests administered to student-athletes are the second stage of the DIA’s protocol. Every student-athlete is tested weekly with a nasal swab. Ballard said the hope is that come August the DIA’s testing can be rolled into the university’s COVID-19 SHIELD testing protocol that administers saliva tests instead of nasal swabs. Ballard also said the expectation is the Big Ten will develop conference-wide testing standards should conference competition — all there will be for fall sports — return.
While Illinois has not disclosed any public tests, Ballard did go into detail on the DIA’s procedures for handling positive tests during a Thursday livestream along with Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones and senior associate chancellor Mike DeLorenzo.
“With any positive test — be it in that initial intake or in those weekly tests — that person is isolated immediately,” Ballard said. “Often what happens is the lab calls McKinley and myself and makes us aware. That could be at 12 o’clock at night. That could be the middle of the day. We make that call immediately to make sure that person is isolated and we’re not risking spread.”
The DIA established its contact tracing protocol in conjunction with CUPHD and McKinley Health Center. People who have had contact with someone who tests positive are identified based on CDC and public health guidelines and are then also placed in quarantine.
“Most importantly, one thing we have found and I think we’ve all learned through this COVID situation is just the toll on everybody’s mental health,” Ballard said. “I think most of us realize what shelter in place or quarantining or getting stuck at home is like. Our staff is checking in with those isolated in quarantine cases on a daily basis.
“I think we lose sight of the mental health aspects of COVID, and I think that’s really hugely important as we move forward that we’re all looking out for our fellow campus and community family members should they be quarantined or should they have a positive.”