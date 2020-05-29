CHAMPAIGN — College athletic departments nationwide are ramping up their plans to get student-athletes back on campus this summer.
Illinois will start bringing back members of its football and men’s basketball teams next week.
Other universities have similar plans, as a push toward some sense of normalcy ahead of a potential — and hopeful — fall sports season continues.
But it will look different than in the past.
Much different.
The financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have already struck college athletic departments across the country.
Furloughs and pay cuts for coaches and administrators have already happened and not just for teams outside the Power Five. Kansas announced pay cuts and furloughs — in a four-tier system based on compensation — for its entire athletic department Wednesday. Louisville made a similar decision last month, with 60-day furloughs for athletic department employees and some jobs cut altogether after athletic director Vince Tyra directed 10 percent pay cuts for himself, each head coach and other senior staff.
Other major universities have taken a more targeted approach. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez instituted a 15 percent pay cut for six months for himself in addition to football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard.
Southern California took similar action for athletic director Mike Bohn, football coach Clay Helton and men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield, who will return a combined $1 million in compensation.Group of Five athletic departments, meanwhile, are cutting sports wholesale. Furman is dropping baseball and men’s lacrosse. Old Dominion cut wrestling. Akron eliminated men’s cross-country, men’s golf and women’s tennis.
Illinois has not yet been forced to go through with furloughs or pay cuts. None of the Illini’s 19 sports have been targeted for elimination either.
“I think it’s no secret that obviously this entire situation is presenting a great challenge for every college athletic program across the country,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “Illinois is not exempt from that. We have been very aggressive in a number of the plans that we have instituted around trying to save money. We feel good about the steps we have taken thus far, and we continue to evaluate other steps we may have to take should certain situations develop.”
Those other steps could lead Illinois down the furlough and pay cut path. Whitman said he’s watching what’s happening across the country in other athletic departments, and that there are “only so many different levers you can pull” in response to financial uncertainties.
Furloughs and pay cuts are among the last Whitman is willing to use.
“We know that’s one we haven’t chosen to pull yet,” he said. “That’s been a very intentional choice. We didn’t want to be premature with that decision. You start going into peoples’ pockets, and that’s something we’re going to be reluctant to do. We’re trying to look out for the best interest of the athletic program. At the same time, we’re also trying to look out for the best interest of our staff. It doesn’t mean that may not become necessary, but for now, we’ve been able to put that off as we’ve evaluated some other options and started to institute some other pieces to our plan.”
Whitman said Illinois’ financial situation is one he and his staff evaluate on a daily basis. Like the health and safety issues related to the novel coronavirus, the financial implications of the pandemic remain fluid.
The former has come more into play in the last week after Illinois announced its plan to return at least a portion of its student-athlete population to campus next month. It’s one thing to bring back a group of student-athletes.
Returning those student-athletes to campus means bringing back sports medicine, athletic training, facilities and equipment staff in addition to coaches. While the full complement of 500-plus student-athletes and 300-plus athletic department staff members won’t all return at once, precautions are being taken for those that might have higher risk factors in relation to the coronavirus.
“The reality is we have a lot of staff members — and some student-athletes — who have any number of factors that potentially put them at a higher risk to be susceptible to the virus,” Whitman said. “Part of our personnel process is working with those individuals asking them to self-identify if they have situations they want us to be aware of that would potentially give them pause about coming back to work. We will absolutely work to accommodate those situations on an individual basis.”