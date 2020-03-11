CHAMPAIGN — The landscape of college athletics changed dramatically Wednesday with the announcement by the NCAA that the upcoming NCAA tournament and upcoming winter and spring championships would move forward with attendance restrictions in response to COVID-19 outbreak.
The Big Ten made the same move, announcing Wednesday evening that the remaining games of its men's basketball tournament would be played without fans in attendance. Illinois is set to play Friday in Indianapolis against the winner of Thursday's game between Iowa and Minnesota.
"For obvious reasons, we regret today’s decisions, which will have immediate and far-reaching implications for all people and partners involved in college athletics and, specifically, Fighting Illini Athletics," the Illinois Department of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a statement released Wednesday night. "However, the health and safety of our student-athletes and their families, our coaches and staff, and our fans and campus communities must always remain at the forefront of our decisions. Current events are unprecedented in our history. The situation remains fluid and is evolving by the day and the hour. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."
Starting with Thursday's games, the Big Ten men's basketball tournament will proceed with attendance limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.
The Big Ten will refund all tickets purchased for the men's basketball tournament, including the two games played Wednesday. Fans should direct ticket refund inquiries to the original point of purchase, whether that be Ticketmaster, the Illinois ticket office or Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office. More details will be provided by those entities.
With similar attendance restrictions on remaining winter and spring championship events, fans who purchased NCAA championship event tickets directly from the Illinois ticket office will be issued a refund using the same method of payment at the time of purchase.
"The Big Ten has been in constant communication with conference schools regarding remaining winter and spring competitions for all sports on each campus," Illinois' release continued. "The same attendance restrictions listed above will be in effect for at least the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. This includes all Big Ten and nonconference athletic events on the Illinois campus.
"Our top priority is the safety of our student-athletes and all of those who attend our events as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus. Events are changing very quickly and all policies and decisions could be further amended at any time.”