Alfonso Plummer has emerged as one of the most productive transfers in the country thanks to his six-game streak of splashing threes and dropping 20-point performances for Illinois. College basketball writer Scott Richey highlights five other transfers leaving a mark:
James Akinjo
Baylor
The Bears have relied on a breakout sophomore season from LJ Cryer and production from five-star freshman Kendall Brown, but they still had a huge backcourt hole to fill from the 2021 national title team. Akinjo (10.6 points and six assists per game) has helped fill it after arriving from Arizona.
Tari Eason
LSU
Does LSU start 10-0 without Eason? Probably not. The Cincinnati transfer is averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds — both career-highs — and is the Tigers’ top scorer. Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson running the point (10.3 points and 4.9 assists per game) has also been key for coach Will Wade’s program.
Tanner Groves
Oklahoma
It’s a significant jump from Eastern Washington and the Big Sky to Oklahoma and the Big 12. Groves has pulled it off so far though by averaging 15 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sooners while shooting 60 percent overall and 45 percent from three-point range on nearly four attempts from deep per game.
Oscar Tshiebwe
Kentucky
Tshiebwe, a one-time Illinois recruiting target, got a leg up after transferring from West Virginia to Kentucky at the semester break last season. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man is clearly comfortable in his new role with the Wildcats, averaging 16.3 points and a nation-leading 14.4 rebounds through nine games.
Alondes Williams
Wake Forest
Oklahoma lost Williams to Wake Forest in the coaching change from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. The Sooners have fared OK without the 6-5 guard, but Wake Forest has thrived with him in the backcourt. Williams leads the Demon Deacons in scoring (19.8 points), rebounding (6.5) and assists (4.7).