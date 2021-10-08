CHAMPAIGN — Halfway into the 2021 season, it only gets tougher from here for the Illinois football team.
Traditional Big Ten West power Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) takes on the Illini at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium, and first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema is well aware of the stakes for his team at this point.
A bowl seems unlikely for the Illini (2-4, 1-2) after close losses to Texas San Antonio, Maryland and Purdue, although it’s still possible mathematically.
But Bielema has confidence in his team’s progression after it gutted out a 10-point win over Charlotte last week by controlling the time of possession in the second half with a couple of long, steady drives and some decisive big plays.
For the game, Illinois gained 22 first downs versus the 49ers, went 8 of 15 on third-down conversions and owned an eight-minute edge in time of possession.
“The first drive that went 16 plays, there were four third-down conversions,” Bielema said during Thursday’s Zoom call with reporters. “One of them, (Brandon Peters) with his legs, and then two of them with his arm. There’s a lot of positives, but I think that is hopefully a little bit of an indicator on our recipe on how to win games.”
To earn a bowl bid, Illinois will almost certainly have to beat the Badgers. In fact, Bielema has identified Wisconsin and Northwestern as the two main hurdles for his program in becoming a regular front-runner in the Big Ten West.
He explained on Thursday that he shared a diagram in one of his first meetings with the current Illini, detailing how the two northern rivals had dominated the division in recent years.
“I put that up there because if we wanted to get to where we want to be, if we want to sustain success and be in the competition for a Big Ten West title,” Bielema said, “and get to play in a championship game and hopefully eventually be in a position to talk about the College Football Playoff, this is a team that has done it year-in and year-out.”
Whether Illinois can muster a win over the Badgers, the intensity will increase a notch on Oct. 23 with a road trip to take on No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Illini have a bye week in between their homecoming showdown against Wisconsin on Saturday and the trip to Happy Valley to face the Nittany Lions.
Games against much-improved Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) in Champaign and struggling Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in Minneapolis on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, respectively, present two chances for victories.
The Illini, after all, have bested the Scarlet Knights in four of their last five meetings — although Illinois barely escaped with a victory last season, winning 23-20 at Rutgers on a late James McCourt field goal.
The Gophers, meanwhile, haven’t replicated much of what made them a dark horse in the Big Ten during an 11-2 season in 2019. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has been inconsistent, completing 47 of 90 passes for 709 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Morgan hasn’t had much help, either, after Minnesota lost star running back Mo Ibrahim to a season-ending injury in September.
Illinois, then, wraps up the regular season by playing No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0) in Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov. 20 before a visit from Northwestern (2-3, 0-2) on Senior Day on Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium.
The Hawkeyes are smothering opponents so far, allowing just 271.4 yards and 11.7 points per game. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have slipped up after claiming last season’s Big Ten West title, with Northwestern ranking 11th out of 14 Big Ten teams in scoring offense (22.0 points per game) and 12th in the conference in scoring defense (27.2 ppg).
Bielema thinks indicators are starting to point in the right direction. He cited another sold-out Block I for Saturday’s game with the Badgers as a sign of some excitement about the program, at least marginally, after getting back to winning ways against Charlotte.
“When our youth (is) in the stadium, when the students are in at capacity, it’s just a great indication of where we’re headed,” Bielema said. “A lot of positives leading into the game, and we’ll see where we can go Saturday.”