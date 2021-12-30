MONTICELLO — Through 16 minutes of Wednesday night’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls’ title game, it appeared Tuscola was destined to raise the championship trophy once the final horn sounded.
But the best-laid plans are just that — plans — unless properly executed.
And Tim Kohlbecker’s Warriors couldn’t execute after intermission at the Sievers Center.
“I wish I had an answer to that,” Kohlbecker said when asked what changed for his athletes in the back end of their 49-36 loss to Neoga. “I don’t know if we ran out of gas. We made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes.”
The Indians opened the second half with an 11-0 run and never looked back, securing Neoga (14-2) its first Hoopla championship since 2006 and denying Tuscola (12-6) its second title in the last three tournaments.
“They’re a really good team, well-coached,” Kohlbecker said of Neoga. “Probably could’ve changed a little bit defensively … but I’m still proud of the girls.”
Neoga coach Kim Romack watched her team rush out to a 10-6 advantage during the first quarter, utilizing back-door cuts and passes the Warriors struggled to defend.
Those opportunities dried up for the remainder of the opening half, though, as Tuscola entered the locker room leading 29-23.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve been down at the half, and these guys are really good at coming back and changing their intensity,” Romack said. “We just told them, ‘You’ve got to come out (and) you’ve got to step it up. You’ve got to knock down shots. You’ve got to outrebound.’”
Before Neoga accomplished those aspects, the Warriors were the ones prevailing in all of those categories.
Junior Ella Boyer sank a trio of three-pointers on her way to 11 first-half points. Senior Maddie Stahler and junior Izzy Wilcox each connected once from beyond the arc as well.
And sophomore Sydney Moss came off the bench to provide Tuscola a significant shot in the arm, grinding out 12 points in the paint before the break. Four of those came off rebound putbacks as well.
“I was almost wishing there wasn’t a halftime because we were on a roll (and) Sydney was on a roll,” Kohlbecker said. “We just didn’t answer (Neoga’s push) offensively very well, and I think that affected our defense to a degree.”
Neoga outscored Tuscola 17-4 in the third quarter alone and 26-7 across the entire second half. Neoga also outrebound the Warriors 34-25.
Neoga junior Sydney Richards paced all scorers with 21 points. Sophomore forward Haylee Campbell netted six of her eight points in the second half, and senior Trista Moore chipped in nine points. Crucial to Neoga’s revamped production was the return of those back-door passes in the paint. Tuscola couldn’t muster a similar response to that of the opening half.
“We knew we had to get a couple stops early (in the second half). We did (and) we got it tied back up,” Romack said. “We knew we had to attack the basket against those guys. In whatever way that we could, we needed to get to the rim. … We were too content in the first half dribbling into traps. We knew we needed to be more aggressive.”
For the Warriors, Wednesday night’s loss also ended an eight-game win streak that began on Dec. 6.
Tuscola’s current standing looks far better than its 0-2 mark on Nov. 16 or its 4-5 ledger on Dec. 2.
But there still are steps to climb in order for the Warriors to get the victories they more desire.
“I hope it makes them hungrier, and I think it will,” Kohlbecker said. “We’ve still got a conference championship coming up, and then we’ll have regionals coming up. Those are the big ones. We’ll learn from this one, and they’ll get better.”