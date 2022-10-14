RANTOUL — Jase Hoyt enjoys defying expectations on the football field.
It doesn’t seem like a 5-foot-5, 120-pound senior could be a big part of Rantoul’s varsity lineup, especially in the rugged Illini Prairie Conference.
But Hoyt never has been worried about his relative lack of size.
“My coach tells me I have short-man syndrome,” Hoyt said. “I just liked football when I started playing it, and when I got the feel of hitting people and stuff. It felt like home.”
Hoyt will make his final appearance in an Eagles home game on Friday night when Rantoul (0-7) hosts Illini Prairie opponent St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bill Walsh Field. Rantoul is set to end its season at 7 p.m. next Friday on the road against Chillicothe IVC.
“I’m just ready to go out and give it my all,” said Hoyt, a four-year high school football athlete with the Eagles. “I’m ready to go give pride to the town and give them something to be proud about.”
First-year Rantoul coach Scott Quinlan has called Hoyt “the heart and soul of our team,” among 13 total seniors on the Eagles’ roster.
Hoyt’s approach toward his only sport is a big reason for that assessment.
“It makes me feel really good (to hear that), because that’s what I want,” Hoyt said. “I want my coaches to be proud of me. It’s just a really good feeling to know what I’m doing out there on the field is being noticed.”
Hoyt has played football for a little less than half of his life. He caught sight of a Rantoul Falcons youth football practice during his younger years and was hooked.
Personal connections with fellow Eagles seniors like Mytrell Bush, Chase Nirider, Kamryn Glover, Zeus Brundage and Hayden Smalley compelled Hoyt to stick with football in the beginning.
It genuinely hurt Hoyt to have those connections temporarily ripped away across his freshman and sophomore years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rantoul played in just three games during his sophomore season, the condensed spring 2021 campaign, and was outscored 129-0.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Hoyt said. “(Sophomore) year, I took some time to help figure out myself and help myself mentally because I was kind of struggling.
“(Afterward) I felt a lot better and had a whole different attitude toward football. ... I was just 10 times more dedicated to it, and put my all and passion into it.”
Hoyt received his first steady varsity repetitions as a junior under then-coach Tom Hess.
“That just felt so good being back out there,” Hoyt said. “Just feels like home.”
Hoyt has yet to experience a varsity football win at Rantoul, though some of the Eagles’ closest results in Hoyt’s tenure have come in matchups against SJ-O. The Spartans prevailed 29-6 last season and 22-8 in 2019.
“I didn’t expect it to be a high school movie or anything (this year) — this is a new season and we go 7-0,” Hoyt said. “I expected it to have ups and downs. But throughout the season, I think we’ve played well and have been able to adjust in games, where before in the past, we weren’t able to.”
Hoyt appreciates his role in Rantoul’s offense because “it’s fun getting behind blockers and fun being physical.”
“It is amazing. Against Unity, it took like four or five guys to get him down,” Quinlan said. “He’s got a huge heart, and you can’t beat that. ... He’s a relentless runner who is always trying to get every inch he can.”
Hoyt’s true joy, though, seems to come from playing in the Eagles’ defensive secondary.
“I don’t know what it is, but I just have a passion to hit people. It’s just so lovely for me,” Hoyt said. “There’s really nobody on my team my size and that weighs as much as I do that hits like I do. ... I can hit, and it’s really hard to get away from me.”
Hoyt and his fellow defensive backs will face a stiff test from the Spartans on Friday. Senior Ty Pence and sophomore Coy Taylor are two dangerous receiving targets for junior quarterback Logan Smith. Pence in particular would present an interesting matchup for Hoyt — 6-6, 200-pound Pence against 5-5, 120-pound Hoyt.
Quinlan wouldn’t bet against his guy.
“He’s probably our best tackler,” Quinlan said. “He knows how to get guys to the ground. It’s just cool to see a kid like that.”
Hoyt also is looking for his first rushing touchdown of the 2022 season.
Quinlan pointed out how senior Jordan Lathan has racked up a few ground scores this year despite Hoyt being the go-to option out of the backfield.
That hasn’t drawn Hoyt’s ire.
“Jase just had a look of elation and joy on his face. He’s so happy for his teammate,” Quinlan said. “He has no jealousy or nothing. He just loves his teammates.”