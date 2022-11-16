CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent his summer studying defenses.
Talking to different basketball coaches for insight.
Asking questions.
Because Illinois’ defense was going to look different in the 2022-23 season. The drastic shift in personnel — more big guards and wings; zero 7-foot, 300-pound centers named Kofi Cockburn — necessitated the schematic change.
So Underwood went about piecing together something new. The idea of picking up opponents full court intrigued him. Just not to the extent Illinois would become the Midwestern version of Bob Huggins’ “Press Virginia.”
“I knew we didn’t have maybe enough depth in the back line to go full Hugs,” Underwood said. “Believe me, that was miserable to play against. That was so hard and so challenging.”
Underwood shifted his focus instead to some of Billy Donovan’s final teams at Florida. The Gators reached a Final Four in 2014 and consecutive Elite Eights before that. The 2012-13 and 2013-14 teams in Gainesville, Fla., boasted a top-five defense.
Guys like Erik Murphy, Scottie Wilbekin and Patric Young might have been the stars, but Will Yeguette was an unsung defensive leader.
Those Florida teams had elite half-court defenses. They also regularly picked up full court. Underwood had his template.
“You see a little more of that in the NBA — especially in the playoffs — picking up full,” Underwood said. “It’s more about helping our half-court defense than anything we do in the full court. ... I didn’t want to lose what we do in the half court. Our half-court defense, I think, could be something that really excites me. I think we can be really good at it. This team has character and pride in terms of guarding. I didn’t want to lose that.”
That’s turned Illinois’ full-court press into more of an extension of its half-court defense. It’s not about flying around and trapping everything that moves. Underwood called it “conservative” and built around disruption more than forcing a vast quantity of turnovers.
“It’s more about a short clock,” Underwood said. “It’s more about the process of having teams have to prepare for it and have to face it knowing we have quickness, length and depth at some of those spots. If somebody is a little out of control and pitches it into the third row? Great. If they throw it to us? Great. But it’s not about creating a whole ton of turnovers.”
Illinois’ full-court press has managed to become both disruptive and productive in creating turnovers through the first three games of the season. Eastern Illinois turned the ball over on 23.7 percent of its possessions in its loss to Illinois on Nov. 7. Kansas City (32.1 percent) and Monmouth (30.5 percent) were even more turnover prone within the last five days.
The true test of the 19th-ranked Illini’s revamped defense will come to light at 8:30 p.m. Friday when Illinois plays No. 8 UCLA in Las Vegas.
But the Illini exploited the fact Monmouth really had just Myles Ruth as a primary ball handler to force the Hawks into 24 turnovers during Monday night’s 103-65 victory at State Farm Center. Ruth alone had six.
It wasn’t more pressure from the Illinois full-court press. Just a sharper defensive focus.
“All we tried to do was shade (Ruth) and make his night very, very uncomfortable,” Underwood said. “Teams that have one handler, we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to make those guys work. Hopefully in the second half — or at some point at the end of the first half — they become tired and fatigued.”
The makeup of Illinois’ roster lent itself to this defensive approach. Coleman Hawkins is often at the point of attack, utilizing the length he has a a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward to make those initial passes more difficult. Then, the Illini basically loaded up their roster on big guards and wings with length and athleticism a necessity.
“I think it’s just something that fits us,” Underwood said. “If you throw a long pass, maybe we can break on a ball because or our athleticism or maybe we can deflect it because of our length.”
Illinois sophomore guard RJ Melendez said the team as a whole is thriving in the new defense. Freshman guard Sencire Harris might top that list given his aggressive nature on the defensive end, but the press is working because everyone has bought in.
“Being as athletic as we are right now, I feel like it’s a great option,” Melendez said. “I feel like it gives a big advantage for us. We’re going to play faster, and that will give us more possessions since we’ll make other teams turn the ball over more.”