Distance running, for lack of a better term, runs in the family for Ryder James and Ava Boyd.
The cousins have topped leaderboards at cross-country meets across the area this fall; James as a senior on the boys’ team at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, and Boyd as a sophomore on the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ squad.
With the latest IHSA postseason officially underway — James’ Panthers compete in Saturday's Class 1A Chrisman Regional, and Boyd’s Bulldogs race in Saturday's Class 2A Richland County Regional — the duo has a common goal in mind.
“I’m his number one fan,” Boyd said of James, who verbally committed to the Missouri men's cross-country program on Friday. “I love seeing him run because he’s such a great runner. It’ll be exciting if we both did really well at state together.”
The runners have inspired confidence in a shared state run with strong fall campaigns. James is hunting down his third appearance in the state meet, while Boyd is seeking to qualify for the first time after the 2020 IHSA season ended at the sectional level.
Both competed in last year’s unsanctioned state championship weekend, hosted by ShaZam Racing, following the pandemic-shortened campaign. James placed fourth in the 1A boys’ state final race, while Boyd landed 112th in 2A girls’ state championship.
Those results come with a fast-forward caveat.
James’ 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 50.36 seconds from that meet still would fit in with the times he’s posting this fall. James actually has gone as low as 14:21.2, in the street race that is the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic.
Boyd’s 3-mile clocking from the unofficial state meet was 21:45.03. This season, she’s completed a 3-mile race as quickly as 19:13.0 and posted a time of 18:51.3 over 2.94 miles.
“I’m really excited to watch Ava and just see what she can do (at the state meet),” James said. “I know she’s been having a really good season. I’m just really hoping for the best, for her to go out there and kill it.”
Should the two advance to their respective state races on Nov. 6 at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, they’ll likely snap a picture together — as they’ve done at many meets before.
The duo has never trained together, which James attributes to the commute between their homes. That doesn’t stop them from talking shop whenever they get together.
James was a freshman at PBL when he took notice of the success Boyd was having as a seventh-grader.
“She was running really well, and I thought that was really cool,” James said. “We have that in common, so I think that’s really cool how we can talk about running all the time.”
One of the strongest small-school runners in the area and state, James placed 12th in the IHSA 1A state meet in 2018 and fifth in the same race a year later.
He’s familiar with the state course at Detweiller, a flat grass expanse that provides a relatively even playing field to the state’s best runners.
The Panthers’ approach to training, which coach Dustin Franckey describes as low in mileage but high in quality, has suited James well.
“You tell him to do something, he goes out and does it to a T,” Franckey said. “When you give the kid a workout and explain to him the (reason) behind it and how it should be done and attacked, he executes it perfectly.”
James has won seven races this season, with the most recent triumph being a sub-15 minute effort at the Peoria Heights Invitational on Oct. 16.
“I’ve thrown down some pretty solid times on a bunch of different courses,” James says. “I feel I’m in really good shape. I feel really healthy going into the postseason, and I’m just hoping I can make the most of it and my senior year.”
Boyd’s path through her first two seasons hasn’t been as linear as James’.
A bout with shingles midway through last season stalled a strong start to Boyd’s freshman campaign. While she bounced back quickly, the mental block of losing two weeks of training proved to be an obstacle.
Despite the setback, Boyd stayed the course and fought to advance through the postseason. She placed 27th at the 2A Richland County Sectional in 20:19.
“Ava is a dream to coach,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Jama Grotelueschen said. “She does all the work, even more than I ever asked. She is an impeccable teammate. She’s an excellent student. I just couldn’t say a negative word about her if I tried.”
Now, Boyd is as strong as ever as the Bulldogs prepare for a deep run.
“I’m really excited for (the) postseason. Our team has been performing much better than we anticipated,” Boyd said. “We’ve had a lot of great freshmen, and a lot of our juniors have been stepping up their game as well.”
After a season of leading their teams, and with optimism high that James and Boyd will compete at the highest level, both are looking forward to what the coming weeks could bring.
“When I’m watching him, I’m kind of expecting him to be in (1A’s) top three, if not first,” Boyd said. “I know one of his goals this season is to win state, so I’m pretty excited to see if he can actually do that this year. But I think he’s able to.”