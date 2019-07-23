Proposed IHSA format shift presents a mixed bag As recently as two months ago, the concept of district format instead of a conference style appeared realistic for the future of IHSA football.Perhaps it still is, but Tuscola coach Andy Romine isn't so sure anymore.

BLOOMINGTON — When IHSA member schools in December 2018 passed a proposal for 11-man football to adopt district scheduling, it came with a caveat.

“We’ve got two more legislative periods for our membership to work through,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told The News-Gazette last week. “There’ll be another opportunity this fall and the following fall for the possibility of a member school to provide tweaks to the model or to eliminate it and currently go back to what we know now.”

At this stage, the plan is for districts to become reality beginning in the 2021 season.

A copy of an IHSA memo detailing a mock alignment was published by The News-Gazette last month, and Anderson is glad affected schools had the chance to view it.

“Generally, schools are happy we did that to see what it might look like,” Anderson said, “even though we put out and have reported a number of times it just won’t be what it’ll look like in the ’21-22 school year.”

Now, the IHSA can field schools’ questions and concerns about a district-based future.

Anderson said it’s likely the mock model had an impact the 324-307-69 member-school poll by which district scheduling passed last winter.

“Opinions may have changed once membership got to see a sample of what the districting model might look like,” he said. “I don’t know if that has increased some interest in it or (if) some who voted for it now are not as interested.”

Either way, Anderson said it could lead to a principal or athletic director — whichever is a particular school’s IHSA representative — submitting a bylaw amendment proposal.

This is how concepts such as district scheduling arrive at the membership voting table.

Any proposal is required to run through one of 28 yearly “town meetings” at which each IHSA member school must have a attendee, according to Anderson.

If opinion via a straw poll at such a meeting proves positive, the proposal heads on to the IHSA’s legislative commission. It’s formed of 35 individuals elected by member schools, Anderson said.

A legislative commission majority vote in favor of a proposal then gets the topic sent to a ballot for all member schools to consider.

“There’s a lot of possibilities that exist out there for when we finally get to that (2021) school year, what districting could look like,” Anderson said. “A lot up in the air and kind of unknown until we get through maybe one more legislative period to see, because it was such a close vote this past year, what that districting could look like.”

One thing that isn’t in question is the ongoing growth of Illinois’ 8-Man Football Association.

The organization’s website lists 16 programs currently committed for the 2019 campaign, up from just six the year prior.

Anderson said he’s surprised it took 8-man football this long to gain steam in Illinois, citing earlier movements in Michigan, Missouri and Iowa.

But he added he’s not shocked in the simultaneous occurrence of 11-man districting approval and 8-man expansion.

“Some 8-man teams are now forming out of co-ops that are breaking up where a school might not have been able to form 11-man,” Anderson said.

That situation played out at Schlarman, which earlier this year split from its cooperative with Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac to start an 8-man squad.

“There really isn’t a concern (about 8-man football),” Anderson continued. “The tradition of what having football at a school allows ... and what that does for a community and to have that exist is really positive.”

One point of intrigue in 8-man football’s future lies in its partnership — or lack thereof — with the IHSA.

8-Man Association games do not take place under the IHSA banner, though Anderson noted those teams are part of member schools and therefore must abide by IHSA rules pertaining to game and practice limits.

That fact combined with increasing interest in 8-man football has Anderson thinking the two sides could come together down the road.

“I wouldn’t be surprised within a couple years that we ... bring it on and conduct our own state championship series in 8-man football,” Anderson said.

The 8-Man Association did oversee a four-team playoff bracket in 2018, with Milford/Cissna Park coming out on top.

“I would assume that they would welcome the opportunity for us to take it over ... if they get the participation level that our board recognizes,” Anderson said. “At least that’s the feeling we got when we’ve had initial conversations with them — that when that time comes, their group would just merge into the oversight that we would have, like we currently do with 11-man.”