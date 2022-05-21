CHARLESTON — Brianna Dixon’s frustration was evident despite a result most of her girls’ track and field opponents could only dream of.
The Rantoul junior cleared her final barrier in Friday’s Class 2A 100-meter hurdles preliminaries and stormed across the finish line of the bright blue track inside Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
Dixon had won her heat, automatically qualifying for Saturday’s final.
But her face contained an expression of disappointment.
She quickly removed herself from the track without cracking a smile or speaking a word to any competitors.
And Dixon wasn’t any more pleased following her 300 hurdles preliminary race later in the day.
“I don’t know,” Dixon said. “I guess it’s just one of them off days.”
There’s a major difference, however, between Dixon and many other athletes when they experience an off day.
Dixon still can be one of the best in the state.
She remains in the running to defend her 100 hurdles state championship and earn three state medals after advancing to Saturday’s finals in the high jump and both hurdling events.
Dixon’s day began promisingly as she entered the high jump at 4 feet, 113/4 inches and cleared the bar at that height in one attempt. It wound up being 2A’s championship-qualifying mark for the day.
“Feels good. Me jumping, making it to finals … has been a good accomplishment,” said Dixon, who placed third in the high jump at last year’s state final. “My outdoor season hasn’t been that well with high jump, so I’m hoping (Saturday) it can come together.”
The 100 hurdles didn’t play out in a similar fashion.
While Dixon’s time of 14.45 seconds was quicker than her 2021 state-winning outcome of 14.78, there were some caveats affecting Dixon’s view of her latest effort.
She clocked 14.30 in the same race eight days ago in a sectional meet.
She had a steady wind at her back on Friday.
And she was bested by St. Viator’s Emmi Scales, who jetted to a 14.11 time in an earlier preliminary heat.
“Man, that race took all of my energy,” Dixon said. “Just knowing I have another chance and I have a good competitor to go against (is) very comforting.”
Unlike in the 100 hurdles, Dixon wasn’t able to guarantee herself a spot in the 300 hurdles final by winning her qualifying heat.
In fact, she slipped to third place in her flight with a time of 47.83. The mark left her well behind her sectional pace (45.80), though that stiff wind was blowing into her face down the homestretch during this race.
She ultimately earned the ninth and final 300 hurdles advancement slot.
Dixon didn’t mince words when discussing a negative carryover between her two hurdling events.
“(The 100 hurdles) kind of ruined the rest of my day,” she said. “Honestly, I think it affected my 300 hurdles race, too. … I don’t have a strong mental mindset, so one thing can affect my whole meet. And it (stinks), but that’s just how I am.”
Dixon said this is an aspect of herself she’s actively working on improving. She simply wasn’t as successful in that regard on Friday as in some previous outings.
“I thought I was getting better because all of the bad races I’ve had, I haven’t really felt that bad,” Dixon said. “Because I’m at a big meet, maybe it’s all coming, all the pressure. All that, I think it’s just got me down a little.”
This comment exposes the fact that success at the state meet is a two-sided coin.
Dixon earned the first-ever girls’ track and field state title in Rantoul High School history last season. As well as the Eagles’ first championship in this sport, regardless of gender, since 1899.
With that comes plenty of well-earned praise and attention.
It also brings significant pressure for future state meets.
“It’s good knowing that people watch me and stuff, but on the other side it’s like they’re all expecting me to win,” Dixon said, a bit of emotion flashing through her voice. “I’m walking through the halls at school, and they’re like, ‘Oh, are you going to win state again?’
“I mean, I’m going to try. But all that asking questions and all that stuff gets in my mind, and it makes me feel like I have an expectation — and if I don’t get it, they’ll be mad.”
Dixon acknowledged some of this feeling is offset by the appreciation of being viewed so positively in her community and on the state level.
There’s also an added benefit this season of Dixon not being the only Rantoul girl at the state meet.
Fellow junior Tashay Jackson Roper competed in Friday’s 2A long jump preliminaries and moved through to the championship round by leaping 16-6.
“I (haven’t) really seen her since long jump,” Dixon said, “but just knowing I have a teammate with me makes me feel better.”
Dixon hopes to find herself in a better place mentally once she finishes her three events on Saturday.
And she realizes the road to that point begins with looking out for herself before she even arrives at O’Brien Stadium.
“Just try and speak good words into my performances,” Dixon said, “because I tend to be like, ‘I hope I don’t fall’ instead of saying, ‘I’m not going to fall.’ … Just taking care of myself, I’m going to try to do that.”