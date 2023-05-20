CHARLESTON — Brianna Dixon placed fourth in last year’s IHSA Class 2A girls’ 300-meter hurdles state championship race.
The Rantoul senior didn’t compete in Friday’s preliminaries for this season’s version of the same competition.
She almost certainly would have qualified for the 2A state meet’s 300 hurdles showcase out of her own sectional last week, had she entered the field. But Dixon said Eagles coach George Washington wanted to make sure she was fresh for the 200-meter dash, which occurs two events after the 300 hurdles.
No such concern existed for Dixon’s involvement in the 100-meter dash.
And that, along with some unfortunate preliminary lineups, is how Dixon wound up running in consecutive races Friday at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
“I wanted to (scratch the 100 dash), but my coach was like, ‘It’d be better just to run it, even if you don’t make the final, just to get the experience. Just to have fun,’” said Dixon, who won last Thursday’s 2A Rantoul Sectional title in the shortest sprint.
Dixon won the final of Friday’s four state-preliminary flights in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.10 seconds. Then, she slowly but surely made her way down the big blue track’s home straightaway in order to enter her starting blocks for first heat of four that would follow for the 100 dash.
Was this a fun sequence for her? “No,” Dixon said flatly before letting out a laugh. “That was painful. I couldn’t feel my legs.”
Dixon didn’t advance from the 100 dash preliminaries after clocking a time of 12.50 seconds.
But she still managed to move on to Saturday’s state finals in each of her other three events: the 100 hurdles, 200 dash and high jump.
That will afford Dixon a bit more breathing room in her schedule as she attempts to regain the 100 hurdles state title that she won as a sophomore in 2021, after finishing second last season, while also hoping to improve upon her 2022 state runner-up display in high jump.
Dixon is also set to earn her first-ever state medal in the 200 dash.
“I’m very excited,” Dixon said. “I definitely want to try to go home with a gold — at least PR, really. I would love to go home with a gold, but at the end of the day, my goal is to PR.”
Dixon started her day in unusual fashion, clipping the high jump bar in her first attempt at trying to clear 5 feet, 1 inch.
Dixon immediately bore a shocked expression on her face, beneath a black headband dotted with shining rhinestones. Understandable, given that she cleared 5-7 3/4 during her second-place state-final finish last season.
But Dixon didn’t fret. She got over 5-1 on the next try, then cleared 5-2 1/4 on her first bid at that height to book her spot in the championship flight on Saturday.
“I’ve been here before. This is the third year. I got third sophomore year, second last year,” Dixon said. “I’m like, ‘Whatever I do, I don’t want to go behind. I don’t want to lose my spot.’
“This is my last ride. I’m a senior now, so I’ve got to give it everything. I would hate it if I got out at a bad height.”
Dixon expressed herself in a different way upon crossing the finish line for her 100 hurdles heat and looking up at O’Brien Stadium’s large video board.
She clapped her hands multiple times in quick succession before emitting a shout of approval for her 14.10-second effort, which marked a personal record and tied her with St. Viator senior Emmi Scales atop the prelims leaderboard.
Dixon might have wanted some of that excited energy back for her 100 dash.
“That whole race was sluggish,” Dixon said. “We don’t do much long training, so I don’t really have the endurance like that. So I just usually book it, do what I can.”
Dixon did just enough in the first of four 200-dash preliminary heats to qualify for Saturday’s title race. Her outcome of 25.11 made her the ninth and final individual to advance, as well as the only one of eight area athletes who ran the 200 on Friday.
Dixon is accustomed to suiting up for multiple events at the IHSA state meet. She did so as both a sophomore and as a junior.
During her high school track and field journey, though, Dixon has seen her mental game improve to better supplement her workload.
“My plan was — at least for hurdles, because that’s been the main event I’ve been trying to get better in — PR. PR (during) prelims so that my mental isn’t in doubt,” Dixon said. “It gives me more confidence going into finals.
“Last year, I had a horrible prelim race. It ruined everything. So for me to PR and do what I expected and what I wanted to do, it really helps me.”
No matter what Dixon achieves Saturday, it will mark the end of her time as a Rantoul athlete before she moves on to compete in college at Southeast Missouri State.
“I never thought it would come,” Dixon said.